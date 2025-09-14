The Cincinnati Bengals got a huge win on Sunday. Cincinnati defeated Jacksonville 31-27 in Week 2 despite losing Joe Burrow to a toe injury during the first half. But the Bengals were able to rally around their head coach and get the victory nonetheless.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed his halftime message to his team after losing Joe Burrow to a toe injury.

Taylor explained that he was happy the Burrow injury happened early in the 2025 season, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.. That way, he could find out what the Bengals are truly made of.

Cincinnati apparently responded to Taylor's challenge, coming from behind to win the game.

“Nobody flinched,” Taylor added.

The Bengals leaned on backup quarterback Jake Browning to get them past the Jaguars. While the backup did not have an incredible game, he played well enough to get the win.

Browning went 21-of-32 for 241 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase was easily Browning's favorite target. He hauled in 14 receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. Chase hauled in half of Cincinnati's receptions throughout the entire game. He also had more than half the team's receiving yards.

Bengals fans must be pleased to see Browning lead the team to victory.

Unfortunately, he may be called on to do the same thing again next week.

Joe Burrow has been diagnosed with turf toe and is expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury.

Browning should fill in for Burrow, especially considering his solid performance in Week 2.

Hopefully the Bengals can keep rolling while Burrow recovers from his turf toe injury.

Next up for Cincinnati is a Week 3 matchup against Minnesota.