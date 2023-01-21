These prelims are set to be bangers. UFC 283 touches down in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 21. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Rodrigues-Ferreira prediction and pick.

Fans will be delighted to see “Robocop” Gregory Rodrigues make his return to the octagon against UFC newcomer Brunno Ferreira in the featured prelim on Saturday’s card. In what is set to be an exciting Prelim card, action will continue until the main card begins from Brazil. Future UFC legends will be in action later on in the night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Gregory Rodrigues-Brunno Ferreira Odds

Gregory Rodrigues: -325

Brunno Ferreira: +250

Over (1.5) rounds: +170

Under (1.5) rounds: -210

How to Watch Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

TV: ABC/ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Gregory Rodrigues Will Win

Gregory Rodrigues has been involved in some wars as of late. He lost a split decision to Armen Petrosyan that could of gone in his favor, followed by a sensational knockout win against Julian Marquez. In his last fight, Rodrigues was getting dominated before turning the tables and knocking out Chidi Njokuani. The story, however, was the massive cut Rodrigues sustained to his forehead. It was one of the most brutal injuries we’ve seen inside of the octagon, and after 4 short months, Rodrigues is set to make his return.

Gregory Rodrigues is billed as a grappler flaunting black belts in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Judo. He’s a tall, long fighter built more like a bodybuilder than a professional athlete. He has tons of strength and is able to control his opponents when he gets his hands on them. Of late, Rodrigues has been getting it done with his hands, scoring his last few wins by way of TKO. The issue is that he often leaves his hands down and is susceptible to taking a shot. He’s got a great chin and it tough to put away, but the recent battles he’s been involved in will certainly take a toll on his durability. Fighting someone with a similar style to his, Rodrigues will have to be calculated and precise when picking his shots. If he can avoid taking big, powerful shots from Bruno Ferreira, he should be able to get a win here.

Why Bruno Ferreira Will Win

Bruno Ferreira will be yet another young Brazilian fighter on this card making his UFC debut. The 30-year-old Muay Thai fighter earned a contract in Season 6 of DWCS by scoring a highlight-reel KO of his opponent. Gregory Rodrigues was set to take on Brad Tavares in this matchup but fell through after Tavares had to pull out. Bruno Ferriera received the call for this fight just 10 days ago, his corner is hoping he will be ready for the test that is “Robocop” Rodrigues.

Ferreira is undefeated and has won most of his fights by way of finish. In fact, none of his recent fights have even made it out of the first round. He starts fast and stays aggressive for the entire duration, swinging at his opponents with reckless abandon. His record indicates that his style has worked, but he’ll be facing a fighter in Rodrigues with a very similar style to his, coupled with valuable experience inside of the octagon. The UFC newcomer Ferreira will have to control his emotions and not let the moment get to him. If he can land clean a few times, he’ll have a much better chance of putting Rodrigues out sooner rather than later.

Final Gregory Rodrigues-Bruno Ferreira Prediction & Pick

Both fighters will come out swinging haymakers in this one. Gregory Rodrigues will win this fight if he can conserve his energy and drag it out to the final round. We haven’t seen the cardio of Ferreira, so it’ll be interesting to see how he approaches his offensive attack. Rodrigues has the edge here, but I’ll go will Bruno Ferreira to land the most important shot and stun Rodrigues.

Final Greogry Rodrigues-Brunno Ferreira Prediction & Pick: Brunno Ferreira +250