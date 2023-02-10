The UFC 284 Prelims open up with a bout in the Lightweight (155lb) Division. Hometown Aussie and contender Jamie Mullarkey will face off against the debuting Argentinian Francisco Prado. This fight is sure to be a great start to the night’s prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Mullarkey-Prado prediction and pick.

Jamie Mullarkey has a record of 15-5 and has gone 3-3 in his career with the UFC. He got stunned by a body shot TKO in his loss to Jalin Turner, but was able to bounce back with a strong performance against an aging Michael Johnson. Mullarkey surprised with his striking and was able to get the split decision win after weathering Johnson’s late storm. He’ll look to continue to build on the fundamentals as he takes on an exciting prospect making his debut. Mullarkey stands 6’0″ with a 74-inch reach.

Francisco Prado is unbeaten at 11-0 in his UFC career. He’s been able to notch finishes both by submission and knockout and finish most of his fights, earning him the No.1 Lightweight ranking in his home Argentina. He’ll be looking to impress as he makes his anticipated UFC debut tonight. It’ll be a huge step up in competition from what Prado is use to seeing, but look for him to perform nonetheless. Prado stands 5’10” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 284 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey-Francisco Prado Odds

Jamie Mullarkey: -265

Francisco Prado: +210

Over (1.5) rounds: -182

Under (1.5) rounds: +142

How to Watch Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jamie Mullarkey Will Win

Jamie Mullarkey is a fighter that bases his game on doing the fundamentals very well. He’s not the most explosive striker and he’s not a wizard on the ground, but he’s proficient in both and feels comfortable in all phases. He prefers to keep the fight standing and pummel his opponents with high-volume striking. While he’s not fast and often telegraphs his hooks, Mullarkey can land with great precision.

Mullarkey will be facing a wild striker in Prado. He’s been good defensively and showed a solid chin, but he’ll have to avoid too many power shots from Prado. Mullarkey is also a bit slow on the fight. He tends to sit back on his shots and keep his feet flat. Against an athlete like Prado, Mullarkey will have to use quick foot movement to find the right angles for his shots.

Why Francisco Prado Will Win

Francisco Prado has had his way with competition and risen quickly up the Argentine MMA circuit. The only fault, however, is the poor combined record of the competition he’s faced. He’s an exciting, athletic fighter with heavy hands and a strong squeeze. He lands hard (when he lands) and is quick to seek submissions on the ground. He’s also very dangerous off his back and can throw up tight armbars quickly.

Prado’s greatest disadvantage will be his lack of experience here. Mullarkey is a six-fight UFC veteran who knows the feeling of both losing and winning in this organization. Prado has yet to experience a true loss in his career. It will be a massive jump in competition, so Prado will have to remain collected and be smart with his striking against his experienced opponent. He’ll also need to avoid tiring out, a problem he’s had in the past.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick

Francisco Prado will constantly threaten a knockout with his hands in this fight. If he’s smart, he’ll use his kicks to damage Mullarkey’s body early, opening up the head attack. However, Mullarkey seems to match up well with Prado stylistically. He’ll be the longer fighter and more prone to fighting Prado in the clinch. We could easily see a Prado KO, but I’ll go with Mullarkey to show some veteran prowess in this one and pick up the win.

Final Jamie Mullarkey-Francisco Prado Prediction & Pick: Jamie Mullarkey (-265)