UFC 285 is taking place on Saturday night in Las Vegas, and the matchup between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane has everybody waiting in anticipation.

As Jones makes the transition to the heavyweight class, the weigh-ins prior to UFC 285 were a big talking point. So, how much does each of them weigh?

Ciryl Gane weighed in at 247.5 pounds ahead of the event.

247.5lbs for his shot at undisputed gold!@Ciryl_Gane makes it official for tomorrow's #UFC285 main event! pic.twitter.com/6U7HGHngAk — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

However, even with Jones making the transition from lightweight to heavyweight, he weighed just a tad more than his opponent at 248 pounds even.

Jon Jones weighed in at 248 pounds ahead of his heavyweight debut ⚖️ #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/IwuxAfvAoY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 3, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s somewhat surprising given the move, but the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will have a lot of eyeballs at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Jones enters with a long list of UFC accolades: 18 straight wins, 14 title fight wins, and 11 consecutive title defenses. However, he has been away from the sport since February 2020.

Gane is a tough opponent for Jones in his heavyweight debut, and he recently defeated Tai Tuivasa in a three-round knockout in September 2022.

The UFC 285 co-main event features the Women’s Flyweight title bout with Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso battling it out as well as a Welterweight Bout between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov, among others.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on the main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, and the long-awaited return of Jones — and his first heavyweight fight — will finally take place.

The UFC heavyweight title is vacant, so the winner of Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will walk away with the title, so it’s safe to say there is a ton on the line for these two fighters.