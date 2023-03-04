The Prelims of UFC 285 will come to a close with this exciting featured bout taking place in the Bantamweight (135lb) Division. Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt will look to turn his recent fortunes around and get a much-needed win against a hungry Trevin Jones also needing a win. Don’t miss this action as the Main Card is set to follow immediately after! Check out our UFC odds series for our Garbrandt-Jones prediction and pick.

Cody Garbrandt is 12-5 overall in his career and has gone 7-5 in his UFC career. Garbrandt most notably held the bantamweight belt after defeating Dominick Cruz in 2016, but has since seen one of the worse slides in recent memory dropping five of his last six fights. It’s been a tough road for Garbrandt and being on another losing streak means that this win will be crucial in continuing his time with the UFC. “No Love” Garbrandt stands 5’8″ with a 65.5-inch reach.

Trevin Jones is 13-9 as a mixed martial artist and has a UFC record of 1-3. He shined in his debut fight with the promotion by notching a highlight-reel knockout win, but has since looked like a completely different fighter and dropped his last three fights. Jones’ last two losses were unanimous decisions for Javid Basharat and Raoni Barcelos, respectively. Jones will look to turn the tide and find his rhythm as he avoids a fourth-straight loss. Jones stands 5’7″ and has a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 285 Odds: Cody Garbrandt-Trevin Jones Odds

Cody Garbrandt: -174

Trevin Jones: +146

Over (1.5) rounds: -128

Under (1.5) rounds: +100

How to Watch Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Cody Garbrandt Will Win

Despite his terrible woes since losing the belt, Garbrandt has shown that he still has glimpses of fighting as the champion he once was. He’s gotten older and some of his speed has diminished, but continues to fight with the fast hands and head movement that once made him champ. He’s a great boxer in the pocket and throws with high volume. At this weight class, Garbrandt has tremendous power for his size and once again showed his knockout ability against Rafael Assuncao. If he’s able to slip inside and counter some of Jones’ straights, Garbrandt has every punch in his arsenal to win this one by knockout.

The main issue for Garbrandt has been his durability and wavering chin. He’s been involved in some wars throughout his career and has gotten knocked out badly in this recent stretch of losses. Over time, KOs will wear on a fighter’s chin and it’s been relatively apparent with Garbrandt. Keeping his hands up and being patient will be a main focal point as he wants to avoid a fire fight. Jones just needs to land one perfect shot to sit down his opponent, so Garbrandt will have to be extra vigilant in moving his head.

Why Trevin Jones Will Win

Trevin Jones looked to be a great prospect in his debut fight where he landed a vicious uppercut to knockout Mario Bautista. Since, however, he’s hardly looked like the same striker that he was in his debut. Jones has a very long reach and will be the longer fighter here. He has good takedown defense but struggles when pushed against the cage by stronger opponents. He has a wide array of attacks and lock to utilize the low leg kick. He often finds himself waiting for his opponent to make the first move, to where Jones looks to counter with strikes. This could prove to be dangerous against the accurate and powerful punching of Garbrandt.

Jones will have to work with output here and be aggressive to have a chance. The fact Garbrandt is a -170 favorite after his recent performances more so speaks to how the odds makers view Trevin Jones. If he keeps his output low like he has recently, he’ll certainly get out-boxed on the feet by Garbrandt. Jones should instead use his range and chew up Garbrandts legs to compromise his mobility. Jones will have the advantage in the clinch with his knees, so look for him to welcomes situations where they’re in close.

Final Cody Garbrandt-Trevin Jones Prediction & Pick

Unless Trevin Jones has made some drastic changes in his game, I don’t see how he’ll be better than Garbrandt in too many areas of this fight. With that being said, the line on this fight should be much closer than where it is. I believe the odds makers are juicing Garbrandt due to his large following and big name. However, don’t feel confident betting on either of these guys. I’m staying away from this one, but let’s go with the favorited Garbrandt to turn back the clock with a good performance.

Final Cody Garbrandt-Trevin Jones Prediction & Pick: Cody Garbrandt (-174)