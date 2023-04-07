Jorge Masvidal is putting the finishing touches on the preparations for his upcoming fight at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns. Masvidal’s fight is obviously highly anticipated, as he’s one of the biggest stars in the UFC currently. But it looks like he took a break from his work to pay Donald Trump a visit at his most recent rally.
Trump quickly flew out to Mar-a-Lago for a political rally shortly after he was arraigned in Manhattan for his recent hush money scandal. As it turns out, Masvidal just so happened to be one of the folks in attendance at the event, as he put his preparation for his upcoming fight on hold to see his friend Trump speak at this event.
Masvidal and Trump have been friends for quite some time now, so it’s not totally surprising to see him supporting Trump as he attempts to reestablish himself as a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. Masvidal has been a busy man ahead of his upcoming fight, so he will likely shift his attention back to Burns now that his visit with Trump has come and gone.