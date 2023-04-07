My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Jorge Masvidal is putting the finishing touches on the preparations for his upcoming fight at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns. Masvidal’s fight is obviously highly anticipated, as he’s one of the biggest stars in the UFC currently. But it looks like he took a break from his work to pay Donald Trump a visit at his most recent rally.

Trump quickly flew out to Mar-a-Lago for a political rally shortly after he was arraigned in Manhattan for his recent hush money scandal. As it turns out, Masvidal just so happened to be one of the folks in attendance at the event, as he put his preparation for his upcoming fight on hold to see his friend Trump speak at this event.

