We’re continuing our coverage of UFC 287 in Miami with another prediction and pick for this exciting Featherweight (145 lb) bout. China’s Shayilan Nuerdanbieke will square off against Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia. The odds are close in this one and fans are expecting a banger of a fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Nuerdanbieke-Garcia prediction and pick.

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke is 39-10 as a professional fighter and has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC. He’s a seasoned fighter and while his record has been in question before, Nuerdanbieke has a world of experience in the cage. He lost his debut to Josh Culibao, but has since won his last three fights in a row with his last one coming by way of KO. He’ll look for his fourth-straight as he tries to break into the rankings. Nuerdanbieke stands 5’8″ and has a 69-inch reach.

Steve Garcia has a record of 13-5 as a professional and has gone 2-2 in his UFC career after grabbing a contract on DWCS. He was a 5-2 prospect coming out of Bellator and impressed a lot of people with his R1 TKO on the Contender Series. He was knocked out bad by Maheshate last year, but bounced back well in his last fight with a dominant win over Chase Hooper. He’ll look to find success against the toughest opponent he’s faced to date. Garcia stands 6’0″ and has a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 287 Odds: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke-Steve Garcia Odds

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke: -188

Steve Garcia: +152

Over (2.5) rounds: +120

Under (2.5) rounds: -152

How to Watch Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Will Win

The hallmark of Nuerdanbieke’s fight game has been his ability to find success through his offensive wrestling. He does a great job of locking his hands behind opponents and dragging them to the ground. He likes to work in his striking as well, but will often follow up with a takedown attempt or initiation of the clinch. He’s very strong for this weight class and will have the strength advantage over Garcia in this one. Training with Maheshate, who beat Garcia, will help Nuerdanbieke in knowing how to attack the striking of Garcia. Look for Nuerdanbieke to still let it fly on the feet if he finds success with his power shots.

Nuerdanbieke can win this fight if he mixes in his wrestling and lands a few big shots on the feet. He favors landing with power over speed and precision, so it’ll be interesting the see if he can find the range against a seasoned boxer like Garcia. With Nuerdanbieke’s power, however, there’s always the chance that he can shut the lights out with one punch. If he can land his takedowns to go along, he should win this fight in a decision scenario as Garcia is generally a tough guy to put away.

Why Steve Garcia Will Win

Garcia would like to find some more consistency in the UFC, but is looking to be on the right track after his performance against Chase Hooper. He was able to quickly figure out the one-dimensional game of Hooper and play into his own strengths with the striking. He showed that he can really put his hands on someone who isn’t on his boxing level, and he’ll certainly have the advantage with the hands against Nuerdanbieke. Garcia puts a lot behind his shots and isn’t scared to fight in a war, having finished 10 of his 13 wins. If he can tempt Nuerdanbieke into standing and striking with him, Garcia could get this upset win.

Garcia will be severely outmatched in the wrestling, so it’ll be crucial for him to stuff the takedowns and keep himself upright if he can. Nuerdanbieke is very good at controlling opponents on the ground, so it’ll be important for Garcia to get up off the ground and push himself off the fence when he finds himself there. If he can tire Nuerdanbieke out, he could win this fight behind his volume striking and great gas tank. Don’t sleep on Garcia as a live dog.

Final Shayilan Nuerdanbieke-Steve Garcia Prediction & Pick

This will be a classic matchup of grappler vs. striker and should provide some exciting moments throughout. Garcia is a much better boxer, but he’ll likely struggle defending the takedowns of Nuerdanbieke. Nuerdanbieke can hold his own on the feet, but will have to be patient in finding a range against Garcia. For the prediction, we’ll go with Nuerdanbieke to get the win. He’s the more aggressive fighter and will be more willing to push the action in this one. If he can be efficient with his wrestling, he should win this in a decision.

Final Shayilan Nuerdanbieke-Steve Garcia Prediction & Pick: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-188)