The UFC 288 Prelims roll on with a huge matchup between two heavy-swinging fighters looking for a statement win the the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria will take on Devin “Brown Bear” Clark. You won’t want to blink during this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Nzechukwu-Clark prediction and pick.

Kennedy Nzechukwu is 11-3 as a professional and has gone 5-3 since joining the UFC. He earned a roster spot after two wins on Dana White’s Contender series and has tightened up his game after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. He’s coming off two impressive TKO victories in his last two bouts and could break into the top-15 rankings with a win here. Nzechukwu stands 6’5″ with an 83-inch reach.

Devin Clark is 14-7 overall as a fighter and 8-7 under the UFC. He’s had a hard time finding consistency and has jumped around weight classes while going 2-3 in his last five fights. Clark did, however, turn a corner in his last fight as he had his best professional performance to date against Da Un Jung in February. He sustained little damage in the unanimous decision victory and is ready for another win over a tough opponent. Clark stands 6’0″ and has a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Kennedy Nzechukwu-Devin Clark Odds

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -184

Devin Clark: +142

Over (2.5) rounds: -124

Under (2.5) rounds: -102

How to Watch Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu Will Win

Kennedy Nzechukwu was having a rough go when he lost back-to-back fights, one by TKO and one by split decision, but he’s bounced back in a big way and credits his change of mindset to his success. He’s fighting much more methodically while unleashing the beast inside of him. When Nzechukwu is fighting freely and doesn’t hesitate, he’s a lethal finisher that can land concussive blows on the feet and on the ground. He’s super aggressive with his elbows inside and will have a lot of leverage against the shorter Clark.

To win this fight, Nzechukwu will have to be equally as aggressive as he has been in his previous fights. Devin Clark struggles when being backed up, so Nzechukwu should look to push the pace from the opening bell. Clark will certainly look to wrestle, so Nzechukwu should be mindful of his own takedown defense. He should look to keep Clark at range with his long leg kicks and looking for clinch situations after stuffing the takedowns. If he can keep it standing, he’ll be the one landing the more devastating blows.

Why Devin Clark Will Win

Devin Clark has all the tools to be a force in the light heavyweight division, but he’s wildly inconsistent in stringing together good performances. He has a very solid wrestling background and often enjoys a grappling edge over opponents. However, he lends himself to letting his opponent dictate where the fight takes place instead of imposing his own game plan. With the wrestling advantage here being the shorter fighter, Clark should look for a body lock and try to take down Nzechukwu here.

Clark will find the most success on the ground and in holding Nzechukwu down. He has tremendous top pressure and has good jiu jitsu for someone his size, he’ll just need to find the takedown when it comes and hold dominant position every chance he gets. The more time they spend grappling, the more it will favor the strength and quickness of Devin Clark. He’s not too big of an underdog here, so odds makers are seeing promise in his last performance.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Devin Clark Prediction & Pick

Kennedy Nzechukwu is a hard guy to bring down with his size and will especially challenging for Devin Clark in this one. Nzechukwu has an 80% takedown defense rate in the UFC and should be able to stifle Devin Clark’s only path to victory. If Nzechukwu can stuff takedowns and convert into the clinch, he’ll see a ton of success landing damaging shots on Clark. For the prediction, let’s go with the size and aggressiveness of Kennedy Nzechukwu to reign supreme in this one.

Final Kennedy Nzechukwu-Devin Clark Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu (-184)