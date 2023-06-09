The time has finally come for the Main Event of UFC 289 from Vancouver, Canada. We’ll bring you another prediction and pick for this Women’s Bantamweight (135 lb) Championship. Women’s MMA GOAT and Champion Amanda Nunes will put herself to the test and defend her belt against Mexico’s newest contender No. 5 Irene Aldana. The stakes couldn’t be higher as UFC 289 comes down to this! Check out our UFC odds series for our Nunes-Aldana prediction and pick.

Amanda Nunes is 22-5 as a mixed martial artist and had gone 15-2 since joining the UFC in 2013. She’s one of the few fighters to achieve “double-champ” status in the UFC and will once again defend her Bantamweight strap after regaining it from Julianna Pena during their rematch. Originally, Nunes was set to face Pena for the trilogy, but a Pena injury forced this bout to get made. Nunes stands across the octagon from a fresh new face and new challenge in this division. Can she continue to write her legacy as the GOAT? Nunes stands 5’8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Irene Aldana is 14-6 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 7-4 inside the UFC since 2016. She’s currently the fifth-ranked Bantamweight and has gone 6-2 in her last eight fights. While she’s seen a number of cancellations, Aldana comes in off a TKO-win over Yana Santos and a liver-kick KO against Macy Chiasson. She’s settling into her prime as a fighter and believes this is her golden opportunity to make her UFC Championship dreams a reality. Aldana stands 5’9″ with a 68.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Odds

Amanda Nunes: -340

Irene Aldana: +260

Over (2.5) rounds: -130

Under (2.5) rounds: +102

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

How to Watch Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

TV: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Amanda Nunes Will Win

Why Irene Aldana Will Win

Final Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Prediction & Pick

Final Amanda Nunes-Irene Aldana Prediction & Pick: