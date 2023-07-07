We're back with another prediction and pick for the UFC 290 Prelims as the action continues from Las Vegas during International Fight Week. This next bout takes place in the Women's Strawweight (115 lb) Division between fresh prospects in Mexico's Yazmin Jauregui and Brazil's Denise Gomes. Both fighters come in off wins and will look for a crack at the top-15. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jauregui-Gomes prediction and pick.

Yazmin Jauregui is undefeated as a fighter at 10-0 and is 2-0 in the UFC. She made her debut at UFC Fight Night in a main card spot and turned in a stellar performance over Iasmin Lucindo. She impressed once again when she finished Istela Nunes in her last fight with punches on the ground. At just 24 years old, she's already a very skilled fighter and will hope to stay perfect with a third-straight win. Jauregui stands 5'3″ with a 64-inch reach.

Denise Gomes is 7-2 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 1-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on DWCS. After losing her debut with an uncharacteristic performance to Loma Lookboonmee, Gomes dominated her following bout and steamrolled Bruna Brasil with a knockout. She looked to be in her best form ever and could do a ton for her stock by upsetting Jauregui as a sizable underdog. Gomes stands 5'2″ with a 63-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Yazmin Jauregui-Denise Gomes Odds

Yazmin Jauregui: -430

Denise Gomes: +300

Over (2.5) rounds: -166

Under (2.5) rounds: +130

How to Watch Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Yazmin Jauregui Will Win

Yazmin Jauregui fights like a women wise beyond her years and has shown a very sophisticated striking game. She's especially good with her boxing and stays very patient throughout the exchanges, only throwing where she sees openings. She likes to mix in her leg kicks, but she's shown a tendency to get caught when throwing low kicks. She's been clipped before in her two bouts and will have to avoid clean shots as Gomes has significant power. Jauregui is the longer fighter by a small margin and should look to control the range and keep this in boxing range.

Jauregui comes in as a heavy favorite due to her striking advantage. While she may be giving up some ground in the grappling against Gomes, she has yet to be taken down in a fight and will be the more aggressive fighter in clinch situations. Gomes will look for the takedown early, so expect Jauregui to be ready for it and follow up with elbows of her own. If she can stay sound defensively and keep her guard high, she should be able to control this fight from start to finish.

Why Denise Gomes Will Win

Denise Gomes learned a lot from her disappointing debut and came out as a woman on a mission in her last fight. She was extremely quick to bring the fight to her opponent and eventually overwhelmed her with strikes. She's at her best when throwing caution to the wind and overpowering opponents with her aggression. While she doesn't choose to spend her time on the ground, Gomes could look to shoot for a takedown if she gets in trouble here. She'll be dangerous throughout the whole fight and will welcome Jauregui to fight her in a phone booth.

Denise Gomes has her best chance of winning this fight by knocking out Yazmin Jauregui. Over the course of three rounds, Gomes could see her cardio fall victim to Jauregui's output. It'll be important for her to conserve her energy in the early stages, but she should look to get the job done as quickly as possible. She'll be most aggressive in the first round, so don't be surprised if we see a fast start from Gomes.

Final Yazmin Jauregui-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick

While Yazmin Jauregui comes into this contest as a heavy favorite, this fight may end up being closer than the odds indicate. Denise Gomes is going to be very dangerous in the first round as she's hard to put away and fights aggressively right from the jump. If Jauregui isn't careful, Gomes could catch her with a shot and sit her down early. If Jauregui becomes hurt at any point, Gomes will be quick to look for the finishing opportunity. Yazmin Jauregui will still be the pick to win as she's just the better all-around fighter. While there's not a ton of value in her moneyline, the over and decision prop could be a solid play.

Final Yazmin Jauregui-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick: Yazmin Jauregui (-430); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-166)