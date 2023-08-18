UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley kicks off the prelims with a fight in the women's flyweight division between Karine Silva and Maryna Moroz. Silva is coming off seven consecutive wins meanwhile, Moroz is coming off a loss in her last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Silva-Moroz prediction and pick.

Karine Silva (16-4) has burst onto the scene with two stoppage victories to start her UFC career and has ended all of her 16 wins inside the distance. She will be looking to get some revenge when she takes on Maryna Moroz who she lost to back in 2014 via first-round armbar.

Maryna Moroz (11-4) is coming off a loss against former flyweight title challenger Jennifer Maia but she has won three out of her last four since she moved up from strawweight to flyweight. She gets to take on a familiar foe in Karine Silva who she already has a win against earlier career and hopes that success will help her get back into the win column at UFC 292.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 292 Odds: Karine Silva-Maryna Moroz Odds

Karine Silva: -152

Maryna Moroz: +124

Over 2.5 Rounds: -124

Under 2.5 Rounds: -102

How to Watch Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Karine Silva Will Win

Karine Silva is a very dangerous flyweight contender, finishing all 16 of her wins which are split evenly between knockouts and submissions. In her most recent win against Ketlen Souza, she absolutely destroyed her knee with a kneebar submission that was absolutely brutal to watch. She will be bringing tenacity in this fight against a familiar opponent in a mainstay in the women's flyweight division Maryna Moroz.

These two have already fought back in 2014 for XFC International where Moroz won via armbar in just under four minutes into the fight. Silva looked to be in control of the fight and then landed the takedown but Moroz was quick to snatch the arm for the armbar and get the finish. Silva is streaking at the right time winning seven fights in a row and looking like a true contender meanwhile Moroz looks like she has lost some steam in her last unanimous decision loss against Jennifer Maia. If Silva can be the aggressor and come forward against Moroz she can stifle the rangy boxing game of Silva and keep her winning ways going.

Why Maryna Moroz Will Win

Maryna Moroz is now 3-1 in her time as UFC flyweight contender. Her most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Jennifer Maia who just beat her in every facet of the game. She now gets to take on a familiar foe and surging contender Karine Silva to get back on track this weekend at UFC 292. Prior to that loss, Moroz looked like a real contender winning each of her first three fights in her new division with a notable win over surging bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva.

Moroz has a good boxing game that is really hard to deal with if you're not able to get inside of her reach to land shots. She makes it hard for her opponents to outstrike her as she puts on a pace and throws a ton of volume that is seemingly hard to match for most. Moroz seems to be more well-equipped to win this fight on the feet meanwhile, Silva will more than likely want to get this fight to the mat. If Moroz's takedown defense is on par she can potentially sprawl and brawl her way to a decision victory.

Final Karine Silva-Maryna Moroz Prediction & Pick

This should be a great fight in the women's flyweight division to kick off the fight card. These two fighters will be looking to come forward and throw some caution to the wind to land powerful strikes. Moroz will look to utilize her movement as well throw a ton of volume at Silva who will be looking to close the distance to get into the clinch and attempt to this fight to the mat. Since Moroz's move up to the flyweight division, she hasn't had to defend a single takedown and it's been five years since she had to defend any type of grappling.

Silva most certainly will be actively trying to land the takedowns early and often and if she does it's going to be real dicey for Moroz. Ultimately, things will look clean on the feet in the beginning of the fight for Moroz until Silva is able to get in the clinch where she will land the takedown and finish Moroz inside two rounds.

Final Karine Silva-Maryna Moroz Prediction & Pick: Karine Silva (-152), Under 2.5 Rounds (-102)