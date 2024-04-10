As the countdown to UFC 300 draws closer, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira finds himself in the midst of intense preparation for one of the most significant fights of his career, reported by Bleacherreport. With just days remaining until his showdown with fellow contender Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira has opened up about his training regimen and unique approach to connecting with fans through his OnlyFans platform.
Charles Oliveira's OnlyFans journey
In a bid to offer fans an exclusive glimpse into his daily training routine, Oliveira has turned to OnlyFans, a platform typically associated with adult content but increasingly utilized by athletes to engage with supporters. Through his OnlyFans account, Oliveira shares behind-the-scenes footage of his rigorous workouts and preparations, allowing fans to feel closer to the action leading up to UFC 300.
“It's really amazing that we have a platform that is not Instagram or Twitter where we can post things that we don't post in other platforms,” he said. “Having OnlyFans, it helps a lot [financially].” Expressing his gratitude for the platform, Oliveira emphasized the financial benefits of sharing exclusive content with his fans. Unlike traditional social media channels, where athletes receive no direct compensation for their posts, OnlyFans provides a revenue stream, with the majority of earnings going directly to the content creator.
Despite his dedication to transparency, Oliveira remains fully focused on the task at hand: overcoming the formidable challenge posed by Arman Tsarukyan. Recognizing Tsarukyan's formidable skill set and track record of success, Oliveira approaches the matchup with respect but unwavering confidence in his own abilities.
Acknowledging Tsarukyan's proficiency in all aspects of mixed martial arts, Oliveira maintains a steadfast belief in his own capabilities, stressing his commitment to executing his game plan regardless of his opponent's strategies. A victory over Tsarukyan could potentially pave the way for a highly anticipated rematch with reigning champion Islam Makhachev, who defeated Oliveira in their previous encounter. Despite the setback, Oliveira remains undeterred in his pursuit of redemption, confident in his ability to secure victory in a potential rematch.
“I really don't focus on being the best,” he said. “It's all about the phases. There's a lot of fighters who had their moment of being the best. I'm just focused on doing my best in my career right now.” While acknowledging the competitive landscape of the lightweight division, Oliveira remains focused on his ultimate goal: reclaiming the title and solidifying his legacy as one of the sport's greatest competitors.
With the fight just days away, Oliveira remains committed to fine-tuning his game plan and ensuring peak physical condition ahead of UFC 300. As he hones his skills and prepares to make weight for the lightweight division, Oliveira invites fans to join him on his journey through his OnlyFans account, offering a unique perspective on his final preparations.
While aware of the possibility that Tsarukyan may also be monitoring his training through OnlyFans, Oliveira remains unfazed, maintaining his focus on the task at hand and expressing confidence in his ability to emerge victorious come fight night. “If he wants to subscribe and be closer to me, that's great,” Oliveira said with a laugh.
As Charles Oliveira gears up for UFC 300, his dedication to transparency and engagement with fans through OnlyFans offers a unique glimpse into the world of professional mixed martial arts. With the stage set for an epic showdown, Oliveira stands poised to seize the moment and etch his name in the annals of UFC history.