Charles Oliveira is still looking to secure a fight with Conor McGregor.

Oliveira is currently getting ready to face current champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the lightweight title in the UFC 294 headliner taking place Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi.

That said, McGregor still remains on the former champion's radar. That was further evident when “Do Bronx” recently took a shot out of nowhere to mock McGregor's inactivity inside the Octagon over the last two years.

It's all part of Oliveira's plan to lure McGregor into fighting him — because when it comes to himself, he's more than ready to face the Irishman.

“What’s happening is that I’m here — I’m just waiting for him,” Oliveira said on The MMA Hour. “All he needs to do is tell me the place and the time, and I’ll be there.”

The good news for Oliveira is McGregor is open to fighting anybody on his UFC return.

The former two-weight champion was initially expected to fight Michael Chandler — his opposing coach in the ongoing The Ultimate Fighter 31 season — but his interest has seemingly waned in the contest.

McGregor has since called out other names such as Justin Gaethje while also recently claiming the UFC isn't as interested in the Chandler fight anymore.

“I’ll do it if they want, no [problem],” McGregor said of potentially fighting Chandler in a now-deleted tweet. “I don’t think they want him no more [though]. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date.

“I never gave a f**k about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask [Paulie Malignaggi]. Flown in and [beat] around.”

That bodes well for Oliveira.

McGregor is notably still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool which requires him to submit two drug tests over a period of six months before he can fight again. However, he could get a special exemption which would allow him to bypass that requirement.

Oliveira is certain he'll hear from McGregor should he defeat Makhachev and become a two-time lightweight champion. Perhaps, the timing could then align for them to fight in McGregor's return?

That said, Oliveira is more than ready to fight at any other weight as well.