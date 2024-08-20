In a shocking turn of events at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, Dricus Du Plessis defended his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya, submitting “The Last Stylebender” in the fourth round via rear-naked choke. The RAC Arena was electric with anticipation as two of the most dynamic strikers in the division faced off, but the night belonged to the South African champion.

Adesanya, known for his precision striking and elusive movement, started the fight looking sharp, landing crisp jabs and leg kicks. Du Plessis, however, remained composed, patiently waiting for his opportunities to counter. The first round was a feeling-out process, with both fighters gauging each other’s timing and distance.

In the second round, the action intensified. Adesanya continued to pepper Du Plessis with strikes, but the champion started to find his rhythm, landing powerful punches and leg kicks of his own. Du Plessis was able to get his grappling going controlling Adesanya for the majority of the round making him work until the end of the round came.

The third round saw both fighters exchange heavy blows, with neither man willing to back down. Adesanya landed a series of combinations, but Du Plessis absorbed the punishment and fired back with powerful counters. The former champion’s relentless pressure started to take its toll on Du Plessis, who appeared to be tiring.

In the fourth round, the unthinkable happened. After a flurry of punches, Du Plessis secured a takedown, catching Adesanya off guard. The South African quickly transitioned to the back, sinking in a deep rear-naked choke. Adesanya struggled to break free, but Du Plessis’ grip was vice-like. With the crowd on its feet, Adesanya was forced to tap, sending shockwaves through the MMA world.

The RAC Arena erupted as Dricus Du Plessis celebrated his stunning victory. The South African had not only defended his title but also handed Israel Adesanya his first submission loss in his career. The result sent a clear message to the rest of the division: Dricus Du Plessis is a force to be reckoned with.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Adesanya, who had been on a dominant run since claiming the middleweight title in 2019. However, the former champion showed grace in defeat, acknowledging Du Plessis’ performance and vowing to come back stronger.

It remains to be seen what Israel Adesanya will do next in his career however, we take a look at what could potentially be next for “The Last Stylebender”.

The only logical choice is to settle the score with Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya’s stunning loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305 has left the former middleweight king at a crossroads. While a rematch with Du Plessis is most likely out of the picture, the most logical and compelling path forward for “The Last Stylebender” lies in the light heavyweight division.

A move up to 205 pounds offers Adesanya the opportunity to settle the score with his arch-nemesis, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian knockout artist has been a thorn in Adesanya’s side, defeating him twice in kickboxing and once in MMA, including a dramatic fifth-round TKO to claim the middleweight title at UFC 281.

Adesanya has tasted defeat the last time he fought at light heavyweight, being beaten by Jan Blachowicz which certainly left a bad taste in his mouth after that performance at UFC 259. While he ultimately fell short in his bid to become a two-division champion against then-champion Blachowicz, the experience proved that Adesanya can compete with the bigger, stronger fighters at 205 pounds.

Moreover, a move to light heavyweight would allow Adesanya to bypass the crowded middleweight title picture. With Dricus Du Plessis firmly established as the champion and a host of contenders vying for a shot at the belt, Adesanya could face a long road back to another title opportunity at 185 pounds.

At light heavyweight, Adesanya would have a clear path to a title shot against Pereira, should the Brazilian emerge victorious in his upcoming title defense against Khalil Rountree. The narrative of their rivalry, combined with the high stakes of a title fight, would make this a must-see event for MMA fans around the world.

Of course, challenges await Adesanya at light heavyweight. The division is filled with dangerous contenders, and Pereira himself is a formidable opponent with devastating knockout power. However, the potential rewards of a victory over Pereira and a light heavyweight title reign outweigh the risks.

For Israel Adesanya, the light heavyweight division represents a fresh start and an opportunity to cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time. A showdown with Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title is the fight to make, and it’s the only logical choice for “The Last Stylebender.”