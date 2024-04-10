UFC 5 is adding three new Alter Egos and more to celebrate the upcoming UFC 300, which begins this weekend. EA Sports already confirmed the addition of over 30 new fighters between April & June. However, it seems fan expect more content in the form of Alter Egos, Fight Week Challenges, and more. Without further ado, let's show you everything you need to know.
EA Sports UFC 5 Adds Three New Alter Egos Ahead of UFC 300
EA Sports can now download the Champions Series II Alter Egos, which includes:
- Robert Whittaker (MW) from UFC 225:
- Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero by an extremely close split decision. Overall, the results ended up as: (47–48, 48–47, 48–47)
- Max Holloway (FW) from UFC 231:
- A doctor's stoppage was required to end this bout, as Max Holloway utterly demolished opponent Brian Ortega. Overall, the victory lead to him defending his UFC Featherweight Championship title for another year.
- Chris Weidman (MW) from UFC 187:
- Overall, Weidman defended his UFC Middleweight Championship in a quick fight against Vitor Belfort. The match ended in the first round in less than three minutes of fighting.
Furthermore, UFC 5 also added new Fight Week Challenges for UFC 300. Completing these challenges earns players rewards like Chris Weidman's Alter Ago. Furthermore, “Suga” Sean O'Malley's Alter Ego (UFC 299) is also up for grabs. Overall, these challenges are now live, but only available for a limited time. Make sure to grab them before the event ends!
Overall, that's everything you need to know about the latest Alter Ego release for UFC 5. Furthermore, keep an eye out on all the new and upcoming fighter releases slated to arrive between April and June. In the meanwhile, we hope you enjoy the latest Alter Egos to join the game.
And of course, don't forget that UFC 300 begins this Saturday, headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill. Pereira, the defending champion, has only lost one fight across seven total matches since joining UFC. Furthermore, he's already reigned once as the UFC Middleweight Champion, though lost that title months later to Israel Asdenaya.
In eight different UFC appearances, Hill has earned a record of 6-1-1. While he won the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, he later relinquished it due to injury. However, now he and Pereira seek victory for one of the promotion's highest honors. UFC 300 will feature several other matchups as well. In the Preliminary Card, we have Jiri Prochazka taking on Aleksandar Rakic, among several other fights.
We look forward to both UFC 300 and the all the new and upcoming content to UFC 5. Overall, the addition of new fighters and content will surely keep players invested to return and check it all out. We can't wait to see what the developers plan for next.
