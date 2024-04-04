EA Sports UFC 5's latest update adds nine new fighters to the game as the developer plans to add over 30 total new fighters between the months of April and June. Furthermore, the UFC 5 Extended Roster Update also made several improvements to gameplay along with New Fight Week Challenges and Alter Egos. Overall, this UFC 5 Update is definitely its biggest yet, with more content on the way soon!
EA Sports UFC 5 Extended Roster Update Reveals Over 30 New Fighters
In the latest UFC 5 Update, EA Sports confirmed the addition of over 30 new fighters, who will be released throughout the months of April – June 2024. While the exact timing of their release is subject to change, the following fighters will be added to EA Sports UFC 5:
April 4th, 2024:
- Movsar Evloev (#5 Featherweight)
- Brendan Allen (#6 MW)
- Marina Rodriguez (#6 WSW)
- Muhammad Mokaev (#7 Flyweight)
- Serghei Spivac (#9 HW)
- Geoff Neal (#10 WW)
- Umar Nurmagomedov (#10 BW)
- Tracy Cortez (#11 WFW)
- Diego Lopes
*Late April, 2024:
- Matheus Nicolau (#5 Flyweight)
- Virna Jandiroba (#5 WSW)
- Manel Kape (#6 Flyweight)
- Natalia Silva (#8 WFW)
- Nassourdine Imavov (#8 MW)
- Marcin Tybura (#8 HW)
- Stephen Erceg (#10 Flyweight)
- “MVP” Michael Page (#13 WW)
- Drew Dober (#15 LW)
*May:
- Roman Dolidze (#9 MW)
- Benoît Saint Denis (#11 LW)
- Anthony Hernandez (#12 MW)
*June:
- Pannie Kianzad (#9 WBW)
- Loopy Godínez (#10 WSW)
- Norma Dumont (#11 WBW)
- Tagir Ulanbekov (#12 Flyweight)
- Alexandr Romanov (#13 HW)
- Mario Bautista (#13 BW)
- Chris Curtis (#14 MW)
- Jonathan Martinez (#14 BW)
- Caio Borralho (#15 MW)
- Kayla Harrison
- Michel Pereira
- Joaquin Buckley (#11 WW)
- Randy Brown
When all these fighters join the UFC 5 Roster, EA Sports plans to return to the normal cycle of 2-3 new fighters in each patch. Overall, they want to ensure the in-game roster remains updated with the current UFC Rankings.
Furthermore, this massive update came not only with new fighters, but tons of gameplay improvements. Between adjustments to stamina recovery, grappling, ground game, and more, there's a lot to take in. Without further ado, let's see everything new with UFC 5 Patch 1.07.
UFC 5 Update Patch 1.07 Notes
UFC 300 FIGHT WEEK CHALLENGES AND NEW ALTER EGOS:
- Coming April 9th, 2024, at 10 am PT
Patch Notes 1.07 For UFC 5 – STRIKING:
- Reduced Stamina recovery between rounds by around 20%.
- Improved the evasive properties of the stationary duck.
- Its start-up has been reduced by 1 frame. This is when a lot of motion happens, as the fighter lowers their head. It should reduce cases of strikes unnaturally aiming down at the opponent’s jaw as they duck already quite low. And this will particularly benefit shorter fighters. When fighters have the same height or are taller than the opponent, this new extra frame won’t benefit them as much, though it’ll still help. The punches will no longer go down to their chin and will instead hit the top of their head, keeping a plausible arc. This will deal a lot less damage and won’t cause a hit stun. This mitigation mechanic isn’t new but wasn’t coming into play much, given the previous tuning of the evasion frames themselves.
- Improved the evasive properties of advancing and retreating ducks.
- This change had a similar purpose but different details. In the case of these ducks mixed with footwork, the issue wasn’t the start-up time to their evasion window, but that the evasion window had a gap in the middle of it. That happened right when your head was very low. We have closed this gap and now these moving ducks should behave as one would expect. No more roundhouses tracking your head super low as you retreat with a duck.
- Slowed down the haymaker execution.
- The execution means how long it takes from starting the attack to landing it. These are the fastest values. Fighters who are slower or from heavier weight classes take more frames to make contact with the opponent. Even considering its shorter range, the haymaker was a little too fast related to the overhand.
- Sped-up the execution of the rear overhand.
- With both this and the haymaker’s change, the overhand will become only 2 frames slower and continue to have a longer range.
- Increased the slap’s base damage and damage scaling and sped up its execution.
- The slap was unnecessarily slow and didn’t have any power scaling to increase its damage based on punch power. Now it should hit more than twice as hard and be significantly faster. Let’s see who can score some slap KOs!
- Increased the stopping power of all leg kicks.
- Stopping power means how early in the opponent’s strike’s execution you need to hit them to interrupt them. The higher the stopping power of your strike, the later you can afford to hit the opponent and still interrupt them.
- Made the cartwheel kick and the rolling thunder much easier to counter after blocking them.
- There is now ample time to punish these kicks after blocking them. However, timing your inputs and selecting the proper strikes with which to counter can still prove challenging, as the animations for getting after throwing the kick can naturally keep the head or torso out of reach. We recommend experimenting with potential counters in practice mode. You might be surprised!
- Increased rolling thunder’s base damage from 35 to 45.
- It is now much riskier and isn’t as nimble and evasive as the cartwheel kick. So it now deserves an increased reward to make up for the added risk.
- Increased rear hook kick’s base damage from 40 to 45.
- Its main benefits are being safe on block and conceding less vulnerability than a roundhouse. But, considering how slow it is, we figured its damage could rise closer to the roundhouse damage (50).
- Increased the lead and rear jumping switch kicks block bleedthrough from 30% to 40%.
- The block bleedthrough means the damage percentage that goes through the block even if the block meter is full. This is the main purpose of this kick, in comparison to the regular roundhouses. The trade-offs are being slower and less combo-friendly.
- Increased the tornado kick base damage and block bleedthrough.
- As a very slow kick, it should hit harder and should make opponents care more about dodging the kick instead of merely blocking.
- Increased the 720 Spinning Kick (O’Malley Kick) base damage and block bleedthrough.
- This is a similar case to that of the tornado kick, except the 720 kick is even slower, and blocking them should be a terrible idea.
- Sped up the lead front kick’s execution.
- This should make it compete with the rear front kick, especially when advancing.
- Reduced the rear front kick’s base damage and slowed down its advancing execution
- This kick has been a thorn in many players’ sides – or rather, chin. Its damage is a bit high for how fast it is. And the advancing version should be slower, to be more in line with other rear advancing kicks. Its lead version should now be preferable when advancing.
- Increased the lead side kick’s base damage and sped up its execution.
- The side kicks are similar to the front kicks but safer and less explosive. Despite the lead side kick bright sides, we figured its speed and power should be closer to the front kick’s and hopefully make it a more equally appealing option.
- Increased the rear side kick’s base damage.
- The rear version of the side kick didn’t need as many buffs as the lead one to be more competitive in relation to the front kicks. This damage buff should make it a great option for causing and aggravating nose injuries, as the side kicks enjoy a similar buff to that of elbows and knees, against facial injuries.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause strikes or takedowns to mix against forward lunges performed after a series of lunges in other directions.
- Tuned visual damage to match doctor check results more authentically and intuitively.
- Cuts will now only reach maximum bleeding when the cut damage is maxed out.
- Visual swelling will be more limited until the swelling damage is maxed out. This should create a clearer distinction between when eyes are almost swollen and when they are.
- These changes should result in fewer instances of “just rub some dirt on it” moments – when it looks like it should be a stoppage but the doctor lets the action continue.
- Removed reduction of visual swelling after fighters are treated by cutmen, such as when going into a new round or the official decision.
- For instance, eyes should now remain swollen shut when going into the Bruce Buffer announcement of a doctor stoppage TKO.
UFC 5 Patch Notes 1.07 – GRAPPLING:
- Significantly increased the range and speed of double legs and single legs.
- These takedowns, especially the double legs, felt like they didn’t grab the opponent from far enough. They also had several “dead frames” at their beginning, which we could shave off to make them feel much smoother and more responsive. It should now be much more viable to shoot on opponents before they walk away, as well as timing your shots against incoming strikes or after the opponent misses.
- Allowed the single leg to morph into the low single leg when the opponent walks out of range.
- This change should further help with the issue of takedown range.
- Fixed an issue that made double legs often miss when used from combos.
- They would almost always miss even from close range. Now their behavior in combos should match that of when used as a single action.
- Increased the short-term stamina cost of muscle-modified transitions by 50%.
- We had halved the cost in the December patch. It was a change that helped with the problem of some positions in the ground game being too easy to hold. However, the cost reduction went too far, and escaping from positions such as side control is reportedly too easy, now. So, we’re bringing the cost to a value in between the launch and the December patch costs. These are the multipliers that apply to the short-term stamina cost of the transitions. Please note that there is still a long-term stamina cost multiplier on top of these, which we haven’t changed.
- Allowed Single Under Escapes to interrupt the dominant fighter’s elbows.
- It was possible to throw the elbows continuously and guarantee that one would land “for free” when the opponent escaped, regardless of how they timed the escape.
- Made the AI’s ground-and-pound strike selection more unpredictable.
- It should now mix hooks and straights more equally and use elbows more rarely. Furthermore, elbows can now be used as the first or second strike in the combos, although rarely.
- Lowered the chances of the AI posturing up from full guard and half guard.
- The AI was attempting these postures too frequently, making the posture attempts predictable and easy to deny, as well as making the ground and pound from these riskier positions easy to reverse. It should now be relatively more likely to pursue ground and pound from more dominant and stable positions.
Patch Notes 1.07 UFC 5 – MISC. ADDITIONS AND UPDATES:
- Added Aljamain Sterling to Featherweight
- Career Mode Longevity Attribute decay will now be affected by the chosen Fighter Style and the overall impact has been reduced.
- Career Mode Fitness has been increased to allow users to get to Peak Fitness faster.
- Enabled vanity preview within the Punch Card when accessed from the main menu option
- Updated walkout commentary for over 30 fighters
- New vanity rewards added
Overall, that includes everything new in this massive UFC 5 update and patch 1.07 notes. Between the new fighters and new gameplay improvements, this update sure packs a punch. Furthermore, we look forward to the release of more fighters in the coming months. In fact, we might never see a large fighter drop like this again in UFC 5's life cycle. We look forward to the next set UFC 5 Patch Notes.
Lastly, for more gaming and UFC news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly news.