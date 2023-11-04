Eduarda Moura made the most of her UFC debut in front of her home crowd when she mauled Montserrat Conejo to a TKO victory.

The UFC flew to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a jam-packed fight card littered with elite talent. In the second fight on the prelims, Contender Series alumni Eduarda ‘Ronda' Moura made her UFC debut and showed in front of her Brazilian crowd.

What a debut for Eduarda Moura 👏 #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/Zwv43uOrxe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2023

Moura came into the fight on a mission as she looked for the takedown almost immediately in round one which her opponent Conejo did a great job defending until Moura could sweep her and end up on top. From there she dominated Conejo in round one on the mat and then came round two. In that second round, she took Conejo down with absolute ease and then it was her usual mauling until she mounted her and got the finish by TKO ground and pound.

Unfortunately for Moura, she missed weight by 3.5 pounds and was forced to fork over 30% of her purse to her opponent Conejo. She will not be eligible for any performance bonuses which is very upsetting after such a great finish. Moura is one of many exciting prospects that the UFC has signed from this year's Contender Series which was a staggering 66 fighters that was awarded contract this season.

This fight night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil just got started and things are heating up there are a ton more fights to be excited about especially the heavyweight main event fight between the No. 9 ranked Jailton Almeida and the No. 10 ranked Derrick Lewis. Almeida will be looking to get the biggest win of his career in his first-ever UFC main event fight meanwhile, Lewis is looking to make it two straight wins after taking this fight on short notice when Curtis Blaydes had to withdraw due to injury. Don't miss the rest of this stacked fight card on ESPN+!