UFC Charlotte Rozenstruik vs. Almeida kicks off the fight card in the women’s bantamweight division with a fight between Jessica-Rose Clark and promotional newcomer Tainara Lisboa. Clark is desperately in need of a win after losing two straight meanwhile, Lisboa is looking for the biggest win of her career this Saturday. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Clark-Lisboa prediction and pick.

Jessica Rose-Clark (11-8) is on the heels of losing two straight both by first-round armbars. This weekend she gets to show that she still belongs in the UFC when she takes on Brazilian newcomer Tainara Lisboa.

Tainara Lisboa (5-2) is still fairly new into her MMA career with only seven professional fights but she is a load of experience in combat sports. She is a 2x Muay Thai world champion and is looking to show the UFC brass that she is a complete mixed martial artist as well.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Charlotte Odds: Jessica-Rose Clark-Tainara Lisboa Odds

Jessica Rose-Clark: -105

Tainara Lisboa: -115

Over 2.5 Rounds: -205

Under 2.5 Round: +158

How to Watch Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Jessica-Rose Clark Will Win

Jessica-Rose Clark has a load of experience against high-level MMA fighters, unlike her counterpart. That experience and her all-around skillset are going to play a major factor in this fight. She will need to mix things up and get on the inside of Lisboa’s kicks in order to be successful.

Seeing as how when Lisboa throws in combinations she tends to end up in the clinch. That should give Clark ample opportunities to take this fight to the mat which is where Lisboa is at her weakest. Clark will need to be careful of just playing in the clinch without attempting takedowns as that is a very dangerous game to play against a decorated Muay Thai world champion. As long as Clark doesn’t fight as if this is a kickboxing match, makes things dirty, and attempts takedowns she can get back on track in this matchup.

Why Tainara Lisboa Will Win

Tainara Lisboa has a ton of experience in combat sports and is probably the best striker Clark has faced in her career. She is also quite big for the division and her strength will be on full display when she needs to fend off the takedown attempts of Clark.

Clark is a former flyweight and she showed in her last couple of fights at bantamweight that she can be bullied inside the octagon. In the clinch is where Lisboa does some great work with her knees and elbows and it wouldn’t be wise for Clark to play in the clinch if she isn’t looking for takedowns. If Lisboa has gotten better in her defensive grappling she can certainly score the biggest win of her career and the first of many for her time in the UFC.

Final Jessica Rose Clark- Tainara Lisboa Prediction & Pick

This should be a relatively close fight throughout and a decision could honestly go either way. In theory, Clark should be able to take down Lisboa and just beat her there but I don’t rate Clark’s wrestling all that much. Ultimately, this fight should be played out mainly on the feet and in the clinch where I believe Lisboa’s knees and elbows will be a problem for Clark as she just lands more damage and outstrikes to a decision victory.

Final Jessica Rose Clark- Tainara Lisboa Prediction & Pick: Tainara Lisboa (-115) / Over 2.5 Rounds (-205)