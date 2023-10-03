Contender Series Week 9: Murtaza Talha vs. Rodolfo Bellato continues on the fight card with a bout in the light heavyweight division between Jose Medina and Magomed Gadzhiyasulov. Medina is a light heavyweight prospect who has won six straight as he comes into this fight meanwhile, Gadzhiyasulov is undefeated winning all seven of his professional fights as he comes into his debut on The Contender Series. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Medina-Gadzhiyasulov prediction and pick.

Jose Medina (11-2) is a winner of six straight fights as a light heavyweight fighting on the Bolivian regional scene. Five of those six fights have come by way of knockout and will be looking to make that six knockouts as he takes on Russian light heavyweight prospect Magomed Gazhiyasulov on this week's episode of The Contender Series.

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (7-0) is an undefeated prospect who has dominated his competition during his short time as a professional fighter. He is a promising prospect who has won five of his six wins inside the distance with four of those coming by knockout. Gadzhiyasulov will be looking to get the biggest win of his career as he attempts to get his UFC contract when he takes on Jose Medina.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Jose Medina-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Odds

Jose Medina: +480

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov: -800

How to Watch Jose Medina vs. Magomed Gadzhiyasulov

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Jose Medina Will Win

Jose Medina is set to face Magomed Gadzhiyasulov on this week's episode of the Contender Series. Medina has more experience than Gadzhiyasulov, with a record of 11-2 compared to Gadzhiyasulov's 7-0. This experience could give Medina an edge in the fight, as he has faced tougher opponents and knows how to handle high-pressure situations.

Medina is known for his striking skills and has won eight of his 11 fights by knockout with five of his last six fights coming by knockout or TKO. While Magomed Gadzhiyasulov does his best work on the mat, it will be up to Medina to punish him as attempts to be the aggressor and take this fight to the mat. If Medina can defend the takedowns and keep this fight on the feet he has a legitimate to score one of the biggest upsets in Contender Series history.

Why Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Will Win

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov is a skilled wrestler and has won several fights by takedown and ground-and-pound much like those he trains with at KHK MMA. He is like most of those that train at that gym as he likes to close the distance to get ahold of his opponent to drag them to the mat and absolutely smash his opponent into the canvas which is almost certainly what he will attempt to do in this matchup.

Medina is certainly as game as they come when he steps into the octagon and he will need to hurt Gadzhiyasulov in order for him to not press forward and take him for a ride. As long as Gadzhiyasulov can avoid the big shots of Medina he should be able to get inside the reach of Medina and take him down where he can pulverize him into oblivion.

Final Jose Medina-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Prediction & Pick

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov is one of the biggest favorites on this season of the Contender Series when he takes on Jose Medina this Tuesday night. This looks like a matchup that Dana White and the matchmakers put together to ensure that they get one of the top Russian light heavyweight prospects into the UFC with a favorable matchup ahead of him. As we all know, White loves light heavyweight and heavyweight prospects as he can't get enough of them.

Medina will need to come out swinging heavy strikes early and often in order to keep Gadzhiyasulov from coming forward as he looks to take him for a ride to the mat. That unfortunately is a lot easier said than done for Medina and he can be in for a really rough fight come this Tuesday. Ultimately, Medina will try to attempt to land some heavy shots as Gadzhiyasulov comes forward but Gadzhiyasulov will be able to avoid the shots while landing some strikes of his own until he is able to get ahold of Medina to take him down and then just ground and pound him into oblivion for the TKO win and UFC contract.

Final Jose Medina-Magomed Gadzhiyasulov Prediction & Pick: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-800)