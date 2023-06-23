The UFC is back in Jacksonville, Florida for another action-packed fight card from the sunshine state. The action opens up 11:30 a.m. local time and we'll be giving you a prediction and pick for the first bout of the card in the Middleweight Division. The always-active Cody Brundage will take on DWCS alum Sedriques Dumas. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brundage-Dumas prediction and pick.

Cody Brundage is 8-4 in his career and has gone 2-3 since joining the UFC. He appeared on Contender Series where he lost his audition fight, but was still given a crack at competing in the promotion. Brundage has made for some exciting fights, but will have his back against the wall in this one as he's lost his last two coming in. He'll look for a statement win as the more experienced fighter. Brundage stands 6'0″ with a 72-inch reach.

Sedriques Dumas is 7-1 as a professional fighter and is still searching for his first UFC at 0-1. He had an impressive win on Dana White's Contender Series and made his debut three months ago, to which he was stopped by Josh Fremd in the second round. He'll be hoping to learn from his mistakes and capitalize on this opportunity for his first UFC win. Dumas stands 6'2″ with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Jacksonville Odds: Cody Brundage-Sedriques Dumas Odds

Cody Brundage: -188

Sedriques Dumas: +152

Over (1.5) rounds: +134

Under (1.5) rounds: -172

How to Watch Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET/ 8:30 a.m. PT

Why Cody Brundage Will Win

Cody Brundage comes into this one off two bad losses. He was TKO'd by Michal Oleksiejczuk in a fight that wasn't close and got submitted by Rodolfo Vieira in his last contest. Brundage has a fairly well-rounded fight game with a strong wrestling base. He has a lot of power behind his punches but would benefit from working on his accuracy. On the feet, Brundage may lack a step behind the quickness of Dumas, but could have some luck if he's able to close the distance and work him up against the cage.

To win this fight, Cody Brundage should look to work his wrestling against Dumas. Dumas struggled mightily against takedowns in his previous fight and couldn't do much to stop the ground attack. While BJJ must've been a focus in his camp ahead of this one, Brundage will still have the wrestling advantage over him and should look to win this fight on control time. Look for him to suffocate Dumas if he's able to land the first couple takedowns. He'll still have to be careful in closing the distance, however, as his chin's been compromised in the past.

Why Sedriques Dumas Will Win

Sedriques Dumas comes in as a very raw talent with an eclectic striking game. He's extremely quick with his hands and does very well moving his head in the pocket. In space, Dumas attacks with leg kicks and will vary his strikes both to the body and head equally. Of his seven wins, he's been able to finish six of them and has shown his versatility on the ground. When put in bad positions, Dumas is very good at finding submissions from awkward angles and finishing the fight from the bottom.

In his debut fight, Dumas struggled to stop the takedowns of Josh Fremd and spent a lot of the fight on his back. On the feet, Dumas always stands a chance with his powerful hooks and extremely long reach for the weight class. His cardio has been an issue in the past and he won't be able to be lazy against a guy like Brundage. Dumas' best chance of winning remains on the feet with his knockout power or throwing up a sneaky submission from underneath Brundage.

Final Cody Brundage-Sedriques Dumas Prediction & Pick

Cody Brundage is the much more experienced fighter here and as the betting line suggests, should have all the tools to come away with the win in this one. Brundage should look to play into his own game and get Dumas on the ground. If he can control the fight in the grappling exchanges, he'll do enough to win on the scorecards. However, each of Brundage's last four fights have ended in a stoppage. Dumas will have a serious chance to put the lights out as the underdog. If this fight becomes a slugfest, Dumas' accuracy could prove to be the difference as his chin isn't as worn down. For the prediction, however, we'll go with Cody Brundage to be the more composed fighter and have the more specific path to victory in this one.

Final Cody Brundage-Sedriques Dumas Prediction & Pick: Cody Brundage (-188)