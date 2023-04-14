As the UFC Kansas City Prelims wind down, we’ll be taking a look at the Featured Prelim bout of the night from the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. Bill Algeo will stand across the octagon from “Downtown” TJ Brown in a bout that will see some wild techniques. Don’t miss the action as the Main Card follows immediately after on ESPN! Check out our UFC odds series for our Algeo-Brown prediction and pick.

Bill Algeo is 16-7 in his MMA career and has split his UFC contests at 3-3. He’s been involved in multiple “Fight of the Night” performances and is one of the toughest guys to finish at 145. His last win came against Herbert Burns when he damaged the body and caused Burns to quite during the fight. His last fight was a split decision loss to Andre Fili, so he’ll be looking to keep this one out of the judges’ hands. Algeo stands 6’0″ with a 73-inch reach.

TJ Brown has a record of 17-9 and has also gone 3-3 in his time with the UFC. An active wrestler, TJ Brown found answers after dropping his first few fights in the UFC and has been able to turn the tide of his career. He’s won three of his last four fights and will look to make a leap in the rankings if he can get this win against Algeo. Brown stands 5’9″ and has a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Bill Algeo-TJ Brown Odds

Bill Algeo: -215

TJ Brown: +164

Over (2.5) rounds: -210

Under (2.5) rounds: +160

How to Watch Bill Algeo vs. TJ Brown

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Bill Algeo Will Win

Bill Algeo has an extremely awkward style when it comes to his striking. He keeps his hands low at his hips and leans forward in his stance. He’s often circling towards his left foot and loves to pop his left jab right when opponents least expect it. He has a flowing style and will often react based on what his opponents is doing. On the ground, Algeo is very creative in his wrestling scrambles and can sweep his way into an advantageous position in the jiu jitsu. Against a pressure wrestler like Brown, Algeo should look to immediately work submissions off his back if he finds himself there.

Algeo didn’t look great in his last fight because his opponent was able to figure out the timing of his foot movement. Algeo will have to more disciplined in this one and not get lazy on the feet. While he’s a good fighter when he’s in a groove, dropping his hands has proved costly in the past. Look for Algeo to keep his guard high and really combat the takedown attempts from Brown. If he can get into a rhythm with his striking, he could be too much for Brown to handle.

Why TJ Brown Will Win

TJ Brown beat a very good fighter in Erik Silva his last time out by notching his 10th win by way of submission. Brown has a pedigreed wrestling background and works his offense through the takedown. He’s very eager to press opponents against the cage and looks to land big elbows from in-close. He has a lot of strength in his upper body and can control opponents in the clinch and in top position, so look for him to work the takedown and try to get Algeo on his back here.

Brown will win this fight if he can conserve his gas tank and continue his pressure wrestling for three rounds. We saw how good he was late in the fight against Erik Silva, so Brown should look to take Algeo’s back and keep him there while he steals a round. Brown will have the advantage in being the more aggressive fighter and can hurt opponents if he lands clean. Look for Brown to stand and bang with Algeo until the time is right for a takedown.

Final Bill Algeo-TJ Brown Prediction & Pick

Algeo will be the more technical striker here and will land with more accuracy, but Brown has the edge in the power behind his shots. We should see some fun wrestling and jiu jitsu transitions in this one as both guys are seasoned on the ground. Algeo is the favorite behind his striking and can very well win this fight if he keeps it standing. However, the success Brown had against Erik Silva in the grappling was very impressive and showed that he has levels to his ground game. Let’s take TJ Brown as the underdog here in a big spot for him.

Final Bill Algeo-TJ Brown Prediction & Pick: TJ Brown (+164)