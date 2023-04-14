Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Continuing on the prelims at UFC Kansas City is between Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes in a women’s bantamweight matchup. These two women are streaking at this moment in their respective careers so a win for here for either fighter could give them a potential ranked opponent next. Check out our UFC odds series for our Brasil-Gomes prediction and pick.

Bruna Brasil (8-2-1) got her shot in the UFC by punching her ticket via Dana White’s Contender Series. She knocked out undefeated prospect Marnic Mann and will be looking to do the same against a dangerous opponent in Denise Gomes.

Denise Gomes (6-2) also got a short notice call up to face Loma Lookboonmee which didn’t go quite as planned. Lookboonmee just showed Gomes there was levels to this but kudos to her for hanging in there for the entire 15 minutes. She has a good chance of bouncing back against a debutant in Bruna Brasil.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Bruna Brasil-Denise Gomes Odds

Bruna Brasil: -170

Denis Gomes: +138

Over (2.5) rounds: -210

Under (2.5) rounds: +160

How to Watch Bruna Brasil vs. Denise Gomes

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 6:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Bruna Brasil Will Win

Bruna Brasil is a very dangerous striker that fights out of Marina, Parana, Brazil. She is very tall and long for the straweight division standing in at 5’6″ with a 65″ reach. Brasil will have a 4″ height and 2″ reach advantage coming into this matchup.

Some fighters that are tall and long like Brasil don’t utilize their reach very well but that’s not her. She has great Muay Thai striking where she utilizes the teep kicks to keep at range which then opens up her other various arsenal. Seeing as Gomes is a brawler type as long as Brasil keeps this a technical fight it’s her fight to lose.

Why Denis Gomes Will Win

Denis Gomes had the daunting task of facing off against Loma Lookboonmee in short notice and to her credit she did well even in a lopsided loss. There were times where she had Lookboonmee in some bad spots on the mat which shows that could be her path to victory in this matchup.

Gomes will need to be pushing the pace and being the aggressor but she will need to do that strategically. As long as she is able to navigate the length of Brasil she can get on the inside, make this an ugly fight, and get this fight to the mat to get the job done.

Final Bruna Brasil-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun scrap between these two straweights. They will be going at it looking to get the finish but it is Brasil who will be the one winning the exchanges on the feet. As long as she is able to defend the takedowns she should Pico apart the smaller Gomes at range for a decision victory.

Final Bruna Brasil-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick: Bruna Brasil (-170)