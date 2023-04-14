Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Continuing on the prelims at UFC Kansas City is between Gillian Robertson vs. Piera Rodriguez in a women’s bantamweight matchup. These two women are streaking at this moment in their respective careers so a win for here for either fighter could give them a potential ranked opponent next. Check out our UFC odds series for our Robertson-Rodriguez prediction and pick.

Gillian Robertson (11-7) is taking her talents to the straweight division after going 9-5 in the flyweight division. She takes on the up and coming prospect Piera Rodriguez.

Piera Rodriguez (9-0) bursted onto the scene with a dominant Contender Series performance. She subsequently got signed and then proceeded to win her first two fights inside the octagon. Rodriguez gets her stiffest test to date when she takes on Robertson.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Gillian Robertson-Piera Rodriguez Odds

Gillian Robertson: -128

Piera Rodriguez: +104

Over (2.5) rounds: -122

Under (2.5) rounds: -104

How to Watch Gillian Robertson vs. Denis Gomes

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Gillian Robertson Will Win

Gillian Robertson has been a longtime staple in the UFC’s women’s flyweight division. She last fought at straweight back in 2017 and is looking to make up for lost time against Rodriguez.

She has a distinct size advantage coming into this matchup which could be advantageous in the grappling exchanges. We know how good Robertson is on the mat, all it could possibly take is one takedown to get the finish.

Why Piera Rodriguez Will Win

Piera Rodriguez has shown that she has the grit and the aggression that will take her far in the straweight division. Just because she bites down on her mouth piece and goes to work doesn’t mean she’s not technically sound. Rodriguez has shown great movement on the feet with some above average power that would really hurt Robertson

In her previous fights Rodriguez really leaned on her grappling to ger the job done. If she is able to utilize her grappling to keep this fight on the feet then it’s her fight to lose.

Final Gillian Robertson-Piera Rodriguez Prediction & Pick

Rodriguez is by far the better striker of the two by a landslide. Robertson has yet to make any adjustments over the years in her striking and her game is still predicated on getting the fight to the mat. While that isn’t ideal that should be able to get it done against the inexperienced Rodriguez. If Robertson can land takedowns like Kay Hansen did then she will notch yet another submission victory.

Final Gillian Robertson-Piera Rodriguez Prediction & Pick: Gillian Robertson (-122)