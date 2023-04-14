Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The first fight of the night at UFC Kansas City is between Joselyne Ewards vs. Lucie Pudilova in a women’s bantamweight matchup. These two women are streaking at this moment in their respective careers so a win for here for either fighter could give them a potential ranked opponent next. Check out our UFC odds series for our Edwards-Pudilova prediction and pick.

Joselyne Edwards (12-4) started off her UFC career by losing two of her first three fights. She has since won two straight with her most recent win coming against Ji Yeon Kim via a split decision. She is looking to build off of her career-long win streak in her UFC career when she takes on Lucie Pudilova.

Lucie Pudilova (14-7) didn’t have a good first stint with the UFC where she ended with a 2-5 record. Since leaving the promotion she went 5-1 before getting the call to fight against Yanan Wu and returned to the win column inside the octagon. She will look to make it two in a row Saturday night against Joselyne Edwards.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Joselyne Edwards-Lucie Pudilova Odds

Joselyne Edwards: +116

Lucie Pudilova: -142

Over (2.5) rounds: -310

Under (2.5) rounds: +225

How to Watch Joselyne Edwards vs. Lucie Pudilova

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 5:40 p.m. ET/ 2:40 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Joselyne Edwards Will Win

Joselyn Edwards will be looking to make it three in a row when she takes on Lucie Pudilova. After going 1-2 with her back against the wall she was able to get two big wins back to back. She was able to utilize her distance management and striking at range to her full advantage.

Edwards will have the same advantage in this matchup against Pudilova. Her kicks will be essential to keep Pudilova from coming into range to utilize her clinch work in this fight. Edwards can keep on her bike and out-strike Pudilova to get the unanimous decision win.

Why Lucie Pudilova Will Win

Lucie Pudilova has looked like a brand-new fighter ever since leaving the UFC. She used that time to grow and evolve as a fighter. She may not be a world-beater but this is certainly a winnable matchup for her. Pudilova will need to get on the inside of the kicks of Edwards so that she can utilize her clinch grappling game.

She will definitely have the advantage if this fight were to hit the mat. Pudilova showed in her last fight that if this fight gets to the mat she will be raining down heavy ground and pound looking to finish the fight.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Lucie Pudilova Prediction & Pick

This is a fairly even fight between these two bantamweight fighters and the oddsmakers think so as well. It should close in the early going but expect Pudilova to take over as the fight progresses with her grappling, control and ground and pound to win a clear-cut decision.

Final Joselyne Edwards-Lucie Pudilova Prediction & Pick: Lucie Pudilova (-142)