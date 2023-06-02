UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi keeps it moving on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Andrei Arolvski and Don'Tale Mayes. Both fighters are coming off lopsided losses in their last fight and are desperately in need of a win to keep their UFC careers alive. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Arlovski-Mayes prediction and pick.

Andrei Arlovski (34-21) is now 44 years old and really showed his age in his last fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima. Even with that loss, he is still 4-1 in his last 5 fights and still has the ability to compete at the highest level. He will need to do so against Don'Tale Mayes come Saturday night.

Don'Tale Mayes (9-5) has had a rough go in the UFC thus far with a record of 2-3 and 1 NC. In his two wins, he showed that he has some skills to where he belongs in the UFC. That is the Mayes that needs to show up if he wants to get back on track against his most experienced opponent in his career Andre Arolvski.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Andrei Arlovski-Don'Tale Mayes Odds

Andrei Arolvski: +110

Don'Tale Mayes: -134

Over 2.5 Rounds: -192

Under 2.5 Round: +150

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Andrei Arlovski Will Win

Andrei Arlovski has been a pro-MMA fighter since 1999 and he is still at it 24 years later. The even crazier part he is still winning fights at age 44. He has switched his style from a vicious striker with deadly knockout power to a point-style fighter that is very hard to gameplan against.

Being as this fight should take place primarily on the feet, this is a good chance for Arlovski to turn back time yet again and get another win on his resume. He does a great job utilizing his speed and range with his kicks to keep himself out of harm's way of his opponent's power. If he is able to keep this fight at his preferred distance he will certainly give Mayes a ton of trouble

Why Don'Tale Mayes Will Win

Don'Tale Mayes has all the intangibles to be a good MA fighter, standing at 6'6″ with an 81″ reach and is 13 years younger than his counterpart. He does very well utilizing his range with his jab and front kicks but he certainly will need to close the distance to have some success against Arlovski.

Arlovski will utilize his movement to keep on the outside of the strikes of Mayes while Mayes will need to hunt him down and cut off the angle of the octagon to land his shots in hopes of getting back into the win column this weekend.

Final Andrei Arlovski-Don'Tale Mayes Prediction & Pick

I am very reluctant to lay any type of money on a 44-year-old fighter but this is Andrei Arlovski and he is fighting Don'Tale Mayes. Mayes is a freak of nature in terms of his size but has never been able to utilize it when it really matters and I expect more of the same here. Ultimately this is a good fade spot on Don'Tale Mayes with plus money on the veteran that has been there, done that, and beat the who's who of the heavyweight division.

Andrei Arlovski (+110) / Over 2.5 Rounds (-192)