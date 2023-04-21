The UFC Las Vegas: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes Prelims will continue as we give you another prediction and pick for this next bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. Both fighters make their second UFC appearance as Francis “Fire” Marshall takes on William Gomis of France. You won’t want to miss this matchup between highly-skilled prospects! Check out our UFC odds series for our Marshall-Gomis prediction and pick.

Francis Marshall is undefeated in his professional fighting career at 7-0 and won his debut fight in the UFC when he knocked out Marcelo Rojos on punches. He impressed on his DWCS appearance and has won all 12 of his fights coming into this one. He’ll look for a statement win against another fresh-faced prospect in Gomis. Marshall stands 5’9″ with a 72-inch reach.

William Gomis is 11-2 in his MMA career and will be making his second trip to the UFC octagon after beating Jarno Errens via majority decision in his debut fight. A skilled striker out of France, Gomis is looking to add another win to his resume en route to facing other promising strikers in the featherweight division. Gomis stands 6’0″ and has a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Francis Marshall-William Gomis Odds

Francis Marshall: -215

William Gomis: +172

Over (2.5) rounds: -150

Under (2.5) rounds: +118

How to Watch Francis Marshall vs. William Gomis

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Francis Marshall Will Win

Marshall has made a big impact in his short time with the UFC thus far with his explosive striking and ability to keep himself in fights behind his chin. He has a low stance and likes to crowd opponents right away with a stiff jab. Marshall won’t wait to open up as he likes to bring the “fire” to his opponents immediately. He has very good wrestling and will often use his strikes to set up the takedown. Once his hands are locked, Marshall does a great job of getting opponents to the ground and working submissions with ground-and-pound.

Marshall should look to to be defensively conscious in this one as Gomis will have the faster hands coming back his way. Marshall should be hesitant when moving in and use the threat of the takedown to land overhand shots. He’s shown a tendency to rush in on his opponents and get hit. Against a crisp counter-puncher like Gomis, Marshall will have to keep his chin tucked and avoid looping shots with his head hanging out. If he can be fundamental in his wrestling, he’ll have the clear advantage in that department.

Why William Gomis Will Win

William Gomis is a Sambo Champion from France and has a very unique style when fighting mixed martial arts. His stance is very stiff, yet relaxed. He keeps his hands low and out in front on him, and will stand directly across from his opponent while using his head movement. Gomis is very patient in his striking and will often wait for his opponent to make a move before he goes to land counters. In his debut fight, Gomis spent most of the fight backing up and landing hard counter punches. If he mixes in his kicks, he could do some serious damage to the defense of Marshall.

Gomis will have to start fast in this one as Marshall will rush right towards him. He won’t have much of an opportunity to feel this one out before it gets going, so look for Gomis to be on his back foot early. He’ll want to dig his heels into his stance and find Marshall’s chin while he’s swinging. Marshall keeps his hands down when rushing forward so Gomis will certainly be looking for the counter-KO shot.

Final Francis Marshall-William Gomis Prediction & Pick

William Gomis will be the cleaner striker heading into this fight, but his style is not at all advantageous against a fighter like Marshall. Gomis prefers to have a clean, standing Muay Thai match at range where he can work his array of strikes. Marshall, on the other hand, will benefit from this fight the uglier it gets. For the prediction, we’ll go with Marshall’s aggressive style to be the difference here. If he’s able to find the takedowns easily, this has 30-27 written all over it.

Final Francis Marshall-William Gomis Prediction & Pick: Francis Marshall (-225)