The UFC Fight Night Main Card rolls on as we bring you another prediction and pick for this Flyweight (125 lb) bout between two slept-on contenders. No. 11 ranked UFC veteran Tim Elliott will take on Mexico's rising Victor Altamirano. This could be one of the best fights on this card! Check out our UFC odds series for our Elliott-Altamirano prediction and pick.

Tim Elliott is 19-12-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 7-10 since joining the UFC in 2012. It'll be more than a decade in the promotion for Elliott as he hangs in as the Flyweight Division's key gatekeeper. After a few cancelled bouts, Elliott will finally return to the cage following a win over Tagir Ulanbekov over a year ago, making him 3-1 in his last four fights. Elliott stands 5'7″ with a 67-inch reach.

Victor Altamirano is 12-2 inside the cage and has gone 2-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on DWCS. He's a previously undefeated 9-0 prospect out of LFA and has been involved in exciting fights each time out. After dropping his debut in a split-decision loss, Altamirano won his last two fights in convincing fashion and will look to overtake Elliott in the rankings. Altamirano stands 5'8″ with a 70.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Tim Elliott-Victor Altamirano Odds

Tim Elliott: -196

Victor Altamirano: +152

Over (2.5) rounds: -280

Under (2.5) rounds: +210

How to Watch Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Tim Elliott Will Win

Tim Elliott has one of the most unique fighting styles in MMA with the way he jerks back-and-forth with his head and foot movement. Elliott will shuffle his feet in one direction while moving his head in the other, reminiscent of how Dominick Cruz used to bounce around the octagon. He'll land awkward jabs to knock opponents off rhythm and does a ton of damage with his leg kicks. In the clinch, Elliott is extremely aggressive and will look to cut opponents with elbows and land shots to the body.

To win this fight, Elliott can get the job done by using his patented style against Altamirano. Altamirano likes to set his feet and load up on shots. This plays perfectly into Elliott's plan as he looks to land off-putting shots to disrupt the opponent's flow. Elliott will also have the slight wrestling advantage in this one and should look to take Altamirano down against the fence while landing nasty ground-and-pound. If this fight goes all three rounds, there's a solid chance Elliott comes out as the fresher fighter.

Why Victor Altamirano Will Win

Victor Altamirano has looked stellar in his last two fights and will have some momentum coming in here. A win over Elliott could propel Altamirano into the rankings, so it's proving to be a true test for the prospect in seeing if he can hang with ranked fighters. Altamirano, too, has a very unorthodox style of fighting and uses unique tactics to evade his opponents. He loops his head in awkward angles and creates chaotic situations for his opponents. Against a similar striker like Elliott, Altamirano will have to be careful he doesn't get caught playing his own game.

Altamirano did a great job grappling with his last two opponents, but he only did so after struggling with the striking a bit. He'll mix his shots in randomly while striking and can gain top control if one of them lands. He'll have to be perfect in finding a takedown against the 61% takedown defense of Elliott, but he could see some success if he's able to hang out in Elliott's guard. Altamirano will have stay cautious when grappling against Elliott, but should see some success if he can threaten with ground-and-pound.

Final Tim Elliott-Victor Altamirano Prediction & Pick

When breaking down the tape, these two have a very similar style in the way they move around their opponent. It'll be very interesting to see which one of them can implement the strategy better, but you'd have to side with Tim Elliott to be the more efficient guy in this one. He'll probably be the faster fighter and is much more cautious defensively. If he can be patient and read Altamirano's head movement, he should find a few damaging shots on his chin. The wrestling will be a huge difference here if Elliott can find success with it. Let's go with Elliott to get the win as he shows off his veteran prowess in this razor-thin fight.

