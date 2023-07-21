We're back with a prediction and pick from the O2 Arena and UFC London as we're set for the featured Prelim coming in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. UK's “Dangerous” Davey Grant will take on Peru's undefeated Daniel Marcos. Don't sleep on this fight! Check out our UFC odds series for our Grant-Marcos prediction and pick.

Davey Grant is 13-6 in his career and has gone 6-5 in his stint with the UFC. At 37 years old, Davey Grant feels like he's hitting another stride and comes in off back-to-back wins over Louis Smolka and Raphael Assuncao. He's 4-2 in his last six fights and was able to finish his last two fights by TKO and submission, respectively. A win here could boost him into the deep bantamweight rankings. Grants stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.

Daniel Marcos is undefeated at 14-0 in his career and won his UFC debut after securing a contract on DWCS. He had a sensational performance during his debut against Saimon Oliveira and finished the fight with strikes to the body. He's seemed untouchable thus far, but will be given his first real test in a veteran like Davey Grant. Marcos stands 5'7″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC London Odds: Davey Grant-Daniel Marcos Odds

Davey Grant: +122

Daniel Marcos: -150

Over (2.5) rounds: -132

Under (2.5) rounds: +104

How to Watch Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Davey Grant Will Win

Davey Grant is a consistent fighter for the most part and you know what you're going to get. He's very active with his hands and pressures forward constantly. He'll throw short leg kicks to open up the striking and can do a lot of damage when he's attacking in the clinch. He's a very pesky opponent in bringing people down and riding them on the fence, which only plays into his game plan. Expect Grant to come in with a similar approach as he tries to wear Marcos down late into this fight.

Grant looked great against Louis Smolka and displayed his superior cardio. He was losing the majority of his fight against Raphael Assuncao. In the third round, Grant was penalized for grabbing the fence, but the fighters were reset standing in the middle of the octagon. The position switch opened up the opportunity for Grant to grab a finish and the win. He'll have to show a similar resiliency if he wants to win as the underdog here.

Why Daniel Marcos Will Win

Daniel Marcos has been perfect to this point of his career and has shown a very developed skill set as a new prospect. He's a very good wrestler and can chain takedowns together. He's got a great motor when doing so and can wear on opponents over the course of three rounds. He fights with a Muay Thai kickboxing stance and keeps his guard high, limiting the damage he takes on the feet. He's quick to fire off combinations and will mix in shots to the body along with leg kicks. He also fights with a ton of confidence and it's serving him well to this point.

To win this fight, Marcos will have to land some big shots early and become the aggressor. Grant has a very durable chin so it'll be best for Marcos to land his hardest shots early. With Grant pressuring forward, look for Marcos to counter-strike while backing up and shoot for takedowns when he feels pressured. He'll have youth and athleticism on his side, so Marcos should look to welcome the grappling exchanges. If he's smart, he'll wait for an opportunity to sweep for bottom and finish this fight with ground-and-pound.

Final Davey Grant-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick

Davey Grant has been feeling great during this last run of fights, but it's clear that he faced Smolka and Assuncao on their declines. Even then, Grant was pressed to find a victory against a strong wrestler like Assuncao. The hometown crowd will surely be a difference for him in this one as the UK fans truly provide a home-field advantage in these fights.

This fight will hinge on the grappling exchanges and which fighter and stay fresh through three rounds. Marcos hasn't had to use his wrestling a ton thus far, but expect to see a balanced attack from him in this one. He doesn't want to engage too much with Grant in the clinch or on the fence, so look for him to welcome the takedown and try to smother Grant. For the prediction, let's go with Daniel Marcos to get the win in his first real test.

Final Davey Grant-Daniel Marcos Prediction & Pick: Daniel Marcos (-150)