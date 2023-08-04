UFC Nashville rolls on with its Main Card action as we're set to bring you a prediction and pick for this next bout in the Light Heavyweight (205 lb) Division. No. 15 ranked Dustin Jacoby will take on Fortis MMA's Kennedy Nzechukwu in a close fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jacoby-Nzechukwu prediction and pick.

Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1) has gone 6-4-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2011. He recently went on a solid run that saw him win four fights in a row against solid competition. His last two have been a different story as he's dropped back-to-back fights against Khalil Rountree and Azamat Murzakanov. He'll have an even tougher test in facing Nzechukwu on a winning streak. Jacoby stands 6'3″ with a 76-inch reach.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3) has gone 6-3 since joining the UFC in 2021. His losses have come against very worthy competition like Paul Craig and Nicolae Negumereanu, but he's been able to turn a tide and change his game for the better. Nzechukwu is riding a three-fight win streak that's seen him finish all three fights. He feels as though he's dialed-in as ever and ready to break into the rankings. Nzechukwu stands 6'5″ with an 83-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Dustin Jacoby-Kennedy Nzechukwu Odds

Dustin Jacoby: +130

Kennedy Nzechukwu: -166

Over (2.5) rounds: -138

Under (2.5) rounds: +108

How to Watch Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Dustin Jacoby Will Win

Dustin Jacoby is a pretty standard fighter as far as his attacks are concerned. He leads with a straight jab and loads up his power shots. He's a skilled boxer and marches forward during the entire fight. When exchanging in the pocket, Jacoby does a great job of absorbing shots and getting his own off. He's accurate with his short hooks and should look to use them against Nzechukwu when in close. He's used to be being the longer fighter, so he'll have to work harder in this one to close the distance between him and the opponent.

To win this fight, Dustin Jacoby will have to become a pest and make everything difficult for Nzechukwu. He's tough to bring down and will eat a shot to get one of his own off. Expect Jacoby to take more of a counter-punching role in this fight as he may have difficulty finding his striking range. On the ground, Jacoby should look to work his wrestling transitions and find Nzechukwu's back, an area he's struggled with in the past.

Why Kennedy Nzechukwu Will Win

Kennedy Nzechukwu was facing a serious slide in his fight game until he decided to make some mental changes outside of the octagon. Since, he's been steamrolling the competition and has looked tremendous in his last three fights. He's been able to finish all three in violent fashion and he's finally dialing-in his aggression. Nzechukwu has a massive frame for this division and he's finally able to couple it with his freakish athleticism. On the feet, he's a terror to strike with and poses distance problems for most of his opponents. Nzechukwu is also fully capable of ending the find from the clinch with his long elbows and knees up the middle.

Nzechukwu has looked like a marauder in his last few fights and should look to do nothing different than he has been. He's a very bad matchup for Jacoby with his size and if he can get his opponent backing up, Nzechukwu is supremely confident in finishing the fight from there. Don't be surprised if he digs into his bag of submissions and lock one up here. Otherwise, look for Nzechukwu to dominate this fight on the feet.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Kennedy Nzechukwu Prediction & Pick

While Dustin Jacoby is ranked, he seems to be on his way out with his recent performances. He hasn't done anything out of the ordinary to assume he'll look much better in this fight, so there's not much reason to back him in this spot. In fact, I'm shocked the line in this close with the size of Nzechukwu and how big he looks in the cage. For the prediction, we'll go with Nzechukwu to get the win solely based off his last three performances. His recent wins add a ton of confidence to his fight game and Nzechukwu is most dangerous when he's sure of himself in the cage.

Final Dustin Jacoby-Kennedy Nzechukwu Prediction & Pick: Kennedy Nzechukwu (-166)