UFC Nashville is finally here and fans will be treated to two stacked fights at the top of the Main Card. We'll turn our attention towards the Co-Main Event for this prediction and pick in the Women's Strawweight (115 lb) Division. No. 5 ranked Jessica Andrade will take on No. 10 ranked Tatiana Suarez in a great stylistic matchup between top contenders. Check out our UFC odds series for our Andrade-Suarez prediction and pick.

Jessica Andrade (24-11) comes into this fight with a 15-9 UFC record. She's a former Strawweight Champion and current sits at the No. 9 spot in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. She's 3-2 in her last five fights and is coming into this one off back-to-back losses against Erin Blanchfield and Yan Xiaonan. She'll hope to keep her ranking and put together one more run at the belt. Andrade stands 5'1″ with a 62-inch reach.

Tatiana Suarez (9-0) remains undefeated in her UFC career at 6-0. After winning The Ultimate Fighter and her first five UFC bouts in dominant fashion, Suarez took time away from the sport in 2019 to heal her body and get back into fighting shape. She looked dominant as ever in her first win back against Montana De La Rosa and is ready to resume her title run. Suarez stands 5'5″ with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Nashville Odds: Jessica Andrade-Tatiana Suarez Odds

Jessica Andrade: +285

Tatiana Suarez: -400

Over (2.5) rounds: +154

Under (2.5) rounds: -200

How to Watch Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jessica Andrade Will Win

Jessica Andrade's resume speaks for itself and at this point in her career, everyone is aware of what she's capable of. She's a fearsome striker when blitzing her opponents and fights with a real mean streak, especially when connecting on punches. She's a black belt in jiu-jitsu and has eight of her wins by submission. Andrade has looked a step slow in her last two fights and the thought is she may be on the decline. However, if she still has the motivation to become Champion, she's fully capable of doing so.

Andrade will be the smaller fighter in this one, which is a common theme for most of her fights. Her last fight was against a striker in Yan Xiaonan. Andrade has had difficulty with skilled strikers, but she'll find comfort in knowing this fight will hit the ground. Suarez will look to wrestle Andrade, so she needs to be ready with her submissions. If she comes out flat, she won't have much of a chance as this big of an underdog. Andrade will have to be her old, ultra-aggressive self to win this fight.

Why Tatiana Suarez Will Win

Many were questioning Suarez' return after her injuries, but her last fight was a clear indication that she's ready to come back and fight for the belt. She's in a huge spot here in just her second fight back with the chance to overtake Andrade in the top five of the rankings. She looked great in her last fight and immediately imposed her wrestling on her opponent before securing a guillotine in the second round. Suarez looked better than she ever has and it's got fans excited to see her become a contender in this division once again.

To win this fight, Tatiana Suarez should use her size and keep Andrade from closing the distance early on. Suarez should lead with her jab and slowly get Andrade to begin backing up. When the time is right, she'll look for the takedown and get Andrade on her back. Suarez has the much superior wrestling and can easily hold a fighter like Andrade down on the ground. It won't be easy for her to find a submission right away against a defensive-minded Andrade, but look for her to find it eventually.

Final Jessica Andrade-Tatiana Suarez Prediction & Pick

This fight should be an exciting one in the Co-Main Event spot as both women are relatively high in the rankings. Jessica Andrade has been very active this year but it hasn't gone her way. It's tough to see her making any drastic changes from her last two fights, so it's questionable as to why she would take this fight against a lower-ranked opponent so soon.

Tatiana Suarez, on the other hand, is fighting for prime position in the rankings and could be two wins away from a title shot if she can stay perfect. Her wrestling will be too much in this one as she'll win this fight off her aggression on the ground. Her line is juiced, so look for the obvious submission prop as she gets the tap easily.

Final Jessica Andrade-Tatiana Suarez Prediction & Pick: Tatiana Suarez (-400); Wins by Submission (+125)