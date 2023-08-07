Cory Sandhagen put on a dominant performance against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Nashville on Saturday night, winning a unanimous decision by scores of 50-45 on all three judge's scorecards.

Sandhagen, who entered the fight ranked fifth in the UFC bantamweight rankings, used his wrestling to control Font for the majority of the fight. He landed seven takedowns and spent over 19 minutes in control on the ground. Font, who was ranked seventh in the bantamweight rankings, was unable to find his striking range for most of the fight. He did land some good shots in the second round, but Sandhagen was able to weather the storm and take control of the fight.

The crowd at Bridgestone Arena was not happy with the wrestling-heavy style of the fight, and they booed lustily throughout. However, there was no denying that Sandhagen was the better fighter on the night. With the win, Sandhagen moves to 17-4 in his career. He has now won three straight fights, and he is in line for a title shot at some point in the near future.

Cory Sandhagen is at the top of the heap in the bantamweight rankings and is coming off three big wins against surging contenders in the bantamweight rankings Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Song Yadong. He may be in line for a potential title shot but with the crowd's and Dana White's reaction to the fight, he may need one more before that happens. Let's take a look at what could potentially be next for Cory Sandhagen.

Bantamweight Championship vs Aljamain Sterling/Sean O'Malley

It's hard to deny Sandhagen of a title shot even with what some call a ‘boring performance'. It is pure domination from start to finish and it was revealed that he tore his tricep in round one. He fought to the best of his abilities while being injured and still was able to dominate against one of the best bantamweight fighters in the UFC.

There is also a logjam at the top of the division with both Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili being out healing up their injuries. If Sandhagen isn't out a long time after having surgery on his torn tricep then he could be forced into a championship fight just by default if the UFC would be looking to have the bantamweight championship defended before the end of the year.

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalivili is the No. 1 contender in the UFC's bantamweight division and should theoretically be next in line for a bantamweight title fight but that remains to be seen. He is currently nursing and healing an injury that he needed surgery on and he could be in line for another No. 1 contender fight for his return fight to the octagon depending on the state of the champion after Sterling and O'Malley battle it out on August 19th.

If Sterling doesn't vacate his belt if he wins or if O'Malley doesn't become champion then Dvalishvili will still have to continue fighting contenders in the division to stay busy and the next man up would be Cory Sandhagen. Sandhagen deserves to fight up after that dominant performance against Rob Font and the next logical fight up would be a fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Cory Sandhagen has a message for Merab Dvalishvili 🗣 #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/AUuZ60Lnbz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2023

With Henry Cejudo's career thoroughly up in the air it's hard to see Sandhagen fighting him next even if he is to be healthy. Cejudo is someone that is only looking to either fight for money or a title and seeing after Sandhagen's last performance, he wouldn't be the big money fight that Cejudo would be looking for.

As for this past weekend's fight between Sandhagen and Font it was a contrast in styles. Sandhagen is a well-rounded fighter who is dangerous on the feet and on the ground. Font is primarily a striker, but he has shown some improvement in his wrestling in recent fights.

In the early rounds, Font was able to land some good shots on Sandhagen. However, Sandhagen was able to weather the storm and start to take control of the fight. He landed several takedowns in the second and third rounds, and he was able to keep Font on the ground for the majority of those rounds.

In the fourth and fifth rounds, Sandhagen continued to control the fight. He landed more takedowns and spent more time in control on the ground. He even almost synched up a d'arce choke in the fifth round that looked extremely tight but Font was able to defend it and ride out the rest of the round with Sandhagen on top. Font tried to combat the grappling onslaught from Sandhagen but he just wasn't able to do much. He will be back in an attempt to right the ship meanwhile, Sandhagen looks toward a potential title shot in the future.