Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes it's time Chris Weidman calls it a day.

Weidman made his return at UFC 292 this past weekend in a unanimous decision defeat to Brad Tavares. It was still a victory in itself considering it was his first fight since a brutal leg break suffered over two years ago.

However, it was his seventh defeat in his last nine outings and the 39-year-old notably saw his other leg severely compromised by Tavares' leg kicks which may require him to go under the knife once again.

UFC president Dana White later urged Weidman to retire and while the latter and fellow veteran Matt Brown disagree, Bisping certainly feels “The All-American” is sticking around past his expiration date.

“Fighter stick around past their best, past their expiration date, and then they go on a succession of losing fights, one after the other, and it’s heartbreaking to see,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie). “Certainly as a fan, seeing your favorite fighter that was once a champion struggling to get a win, losing and getting knocked out, choked out and submitted, whatever, it’s very, very painful to watch.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It seems like the whole world knows this guy should retire, but they don’t. And I am, of course, talking about Chris Weidman. And I apologize, Chris, if you see this. I’m a massive fan of Chris. As we know, the guy was an incredible champion. He was undefeated, he dethroned Anderson Silva, he defended the belt against Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort, and after that lost to Luke Rockhold, and then came the knockouts. Of course against ‘Jacare’ Souza, against Gegard Mousasi, against Dominick Reyes, and then he snaps his leg against Uriah Hall.”

Weidman has claimed he'll come back even better and in the buildup to UFC 292, also spoke of his intentions of becoming a two-time middleweight champion.

In reality, that's highly unlikely and given his many surgeries as well as his age, it begs the question as to whether there's any point in competing, especially at the highest level.

“When you see someone like Weidman, who’s such a great guy, such a great champion, and now he’s struggling and losing fights, and now his body is messed up again, and there’s a potential for another surgery, what’s happening?” Bisping added. “Look, if he comes back, and he chooses to fight, and he goes on a tremendous win streak, I’ll be so happy for him. But the reality is that Saturday night he looked like he was getting a bit older. …

“I don’t enjoy saying this. I don’t enjoy saying this, but I do think Weidman should probably retire. He’s not going to become a champion again.”