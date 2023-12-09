Colby Covington and Leon Edwards will square off at UFC 296 in a week, but the war of words between the two is still raging on

UFC 296 is right around the corner, and the headlining fight of the night will pit Colby Covington against Leon Edwards. This fight unsurprisingly has a lot of hype surrounding it, and Covington's recent shots at Edwards will surely only make this more enticing for fans who are looking to tune in.

Covington and Edwards are two of the best welterweight fighters in the world, so it's not as if fans need much of a reason to watch this battle. But with the action officially a week away, Covington aired out some grievances with Edwards, calling him “dumber than a box of rocks” and constantly berating his lack of intelligence.

🗣️ "He's dumber than a box of rocks." 👀 The war of words between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards is well underway#edwardscovington | #ufc pic.twitter.com/ywEbnKqEwa — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) December 9, 2023

Chances are neither Covington or Edwards needed any added motivation to win this fight, but Covington certainly is giving Edwards some bulletin board material ahead of this one. Covington makes it clear that he thinks Edwards isn't a very intelligent person, and called on the media to investigate how smart Edwards was ahead of their big match.

Truth be told, it's a bit of a strange angle for Covington to take considering you don't have to be a rocket scientist to be a good fighter, but nobody is going to argue against some good old-fashioned trash talk to help up the ante for this battle. Considering there's still a week between now and this fight, Edwards will surely have something to say in response to Covington before they square off. The hype surrounding this fight is already high, but with Covington and Edwards trading shots beforehand, it appears poised to only be getting better.