Conor McGregor announces his official return to the UFC.

Fight fans have been anticipating Conor McGregor's return for quite some time. After being incredibly patient, UFC fans finally got the news they'd been waiting for when McGregor made an official return announcement on New Year's Eve.

The superstar fighter shared a video of himself sipping on some wine and enjoying dinner. During which, he made the official announcement. On top of that, Conor McGregor states that his next opponent will be Michael Chandler. The two will face off against each other on June 29, 2024, for International Fight Week.

At first, many weren't sure if this news was legitimate or not. However, popular MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, confirmed the news. Conor McGregor pushed to partake in UFC 300. But unfortunately it wasn't able to come to fruition. So, McGregor and Chandler will face off during the most important week in professional MMA.

“International Fight Week is in fact slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week they settled on June 29.”

So, fight fans should expect to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in late June. Hopefully, no surprise injuries or anything else occurs, as many are looking forward to this highly anticipated fight.

The last time we saw McGregor in the octagon was in July 2021. He lost by TKO to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After having a long stint away from MMA, hopefully we see a a motivated Conor McGregor. He'll need to be at his best, as Michael Chandler is an absolute madman. Either way, this fight is going to bring the fireworks.