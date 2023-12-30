Conor McGregor took to X formerly known as Twitter to tease his potential next opponent in which he would reveal on New Year's Day.

The Octagon went silent in 2021, as the roar of the “Notorious” Conor McGregor faded after back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier. But just as the calendar prepares to flip to 2024, McGregor has ignited the fight world with a cryptic tweet: “I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024. The greatest comeback in sports history begins.”

I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Years Day, 2024. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 30, 2023

Fans have exploded with speculation, dissecting every word and past interaction for clues. But one thing's certain: the potential return of Conor McGregor, the UFC's biggest draw, is a blockbuster event waiting to happen.

But who should he face in this much-anticipated comeback? Two names dominate the discussion: Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz.

The Iron Sharpens Iron: Why Chandler Makes Sense

Chandler, the brash American with a wrestling pedigree and knockout power, emerged as a potential dance partner for McGregor during their stint as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. Their verbal barbs were fiery. Their training camp interactions were volatile. And the MMA world salivated at the prospect of their clash.

Despite the heated exchanges, both fighters have expressed genuine respect for each other's skills. This underlying respect ensures a competitive, yet sportsmanlike battle, unlike the McGregor-Poirier trilogy that turned toxic.

Both Chandler and McGregor are known for their devastating striking. Chandler's heavy hands and wrestling pedigree would test McGregor's precision and footwork, while McGregor's lightning-fast kicks and counterpunching could light Chandler up. These two would just be a can't-miss fight for all fight fans around the world.

Unfinished Business: Why Diaz Demands Redemption

However, the embers of the McGregor-Diaz rivalry still glow. Their two epic battles, a split-decision win for Conor McGregor in 2016 and a Diaz submission victory in 2013, are etched in UFC history. The unresolved nature of their trilogy adds emotional fuel to the fire.

The Diaz brothers are known for their never-say-die attitude and brawling style. A trilogy fight promises raw emotion, nonstop action, and the potential for another instant classic. The McGregor-Diaz rivalry transcends the Octagon. Their trash talk, celebrity connections, and passionate fanbases guarantee a pay-per-view bonanza, regardless of the outcome.

Ultimately, the choice will be McGregor's. Both Chandler and Diaz offer unique challenges and potential rewards. Chandler presents a technical test and a path back to the lightweight title, while Diaz fuels the fire of rivalry and guarantees a spectacle.

One thing is for sure: Conor McGregor's New Year's Eve announcement will be the first fireworks of 2024. Whether it's the “Iron” fist of Chandler or Stockton's Diaz standing across from him, the MMA world will be holding its breath, waiting for the next chapter in the “Notorious” saga to unfold.