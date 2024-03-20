Conor McGregor, the notorious UFC superstar, has made an exciting announcement regarding his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon, reported by Sportbible. McGregor, who hasn't fought since his defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, revealed that he has received a call from the UFC about his comeback. After recovering from a broken ankle sustained during the bout, the ‘Double Champ' is now eager to make his return to the Octagon.
In an interview with ESPN, McGregor stated that he will be back in action this summer, facing off against Michael Chandler. The exact date and event for the Notorious' return are yet to be announced, but there is speculation that it could take place on June 29 for UFC 303. McGregor received confirmation a few days ago that his return is on track, and he expressed his excitement about stepping back into the UFC Octagon.
“We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go,” said McGregor.
Return of The Mac… this summer? 🤔
(via @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/99Uis6jBNo
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2024
McGregor's opponent, Michael Chandler, recently called him out on WWE Monday Night Raw. The Irishman responded to Chandler's call-out, expressing his determination to defeat him in the Octagon. He confidently stated, “I'm going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it… If I say it, it gets done”.
It's worth noting that McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost consecutive fights to Poirier. His last victory in the UFC came in January 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone. The UFC star is eager to get back to his winning ways and prove himself once again as one of the top fighters in the sport.
What's next for Conor McGregor?
Conor McGregor is eager to prove himself once again in his UFC return against Michael Chandler this summer. After recovering from a broken ankle, the UFC star is determined to showcase he still got what it takes in his comeback to the Octagon. The exact date and event for the fight are yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect an exciting fight from these fierce competitors.