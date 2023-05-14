There is still no update on Conor McGregor and when he will actually return to fight.

McGregor was expected to return to action later this year for the first time since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

His opponent is almost guaranteed to be Michael Chandler with the pair coaching opposite each other in The Ultimate Fighter 31 which premieres May 30 on ESPN.

The first look at the season recently released, but with the finale airing Aug. 15 and the two coaches usually fighting each other soon after, McGregor is still yet to enter the USADA drug testing pool.

Unless he is given an exception, the Irishman is expected to be in the pool for a minimum of six months before he can compete again. That means if he were to enter today, the earliest he could compete would be in November.

However, he is still yet to submit a test to USADA and as things stand, even UFC president Dana White has no clue when McGregor will return.