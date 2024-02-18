Dana White had high praise for Topuria after his UFC 298 win.

UFC CEO Dana White had nothing but compliments for new featherweight champion Ilia Topuria after his second-round knockout of reigning titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 on Saturday.

After Topuria's win, White had effusive praise of the 27-year-old featherweight king.

“Never been in a main event like this. Never felt the heat, the pressure. Couldn't have looked any better,” White said. “He looks like a guy who could be one of the all-time greats.”

Dana White says Ilia Topuria "couldn't have looked any better" in his #UFC298 title win and reveals "we're going to Spain." 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/TsKyQj37tS — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2024

While it may seem premature to some, Topuria has already constructed an impressive resume, which includes a 15-0 career record and seven wins in the UFC. Additionally, Topuria has developed a reputation as one of MMA's best finishers, having stopped his opponent in 13 of his 15 fights. With Saturday's stoppage, Topuria now has four UFC knockout victories.

Topuria's win puts him at the top of the featherweight division, but he will likely have to defend his title against Max Holloway, who has a well-earned reputation of his own that runs contradictory to Topuria's. Holloway has only been stopped once in his 32-fight career; in his fifth career and first UFC fight, he submitted to Dustin Poirier back in February 2012.

With the loss, Volkanovski likely should take considerable time away from the Octagon. Saturday's defeat marked his third loss in just over a year and his second knockout defeat in less than four months. Volkanovski lost via unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in a bid to become lightweight champion but returned in July to stop Yair Rodríguez and defend his featherweight title.

His last two fights have gone horribly, however, as he was knocked out in just over three minutes by Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294 and got back into the Octagon on Saturday to suffer a similar defeat.