Former UFC fighter Darren Till’s transition to professional boxing took an unexpected turn when his debut bout descended into a chaotic brawl, reported by Nine. The one-time UFC title challenger squared off against MMA fighter Mohammad ‘The Palestinian Gorilla' Mutie at Social Knockout 3, but the match's outcome and aftermath were far from ordinary.

Darren Till, known for his hyper-competitive UFC bouts, had not fought since December 2022. He stepped into the boxing ring for a four-round exhibition against Mohammad Mutie, seizing the opportunity after being forced out of a fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Till quickly showcased his striking prowess, securing a TKO victory in the second round. The win came after Mutie took an accidental rabbit punch to the back of the head, an illegal move that left him in visible distress.

Mutie’s reaction to the punch was dramatic, as he rolled around on the canvas before rising and charging aggressively at Till. Despite initially keeping his composure, Till eventually retaliated, leading to both fighters' teams storming the ring. The scene quickly devolved into an all-out brawl, with members from both camps exchanging blows.

Promoter Tam Kahn expressed regret over the incident, stating, “That was uncalled for, that should not be happening so I apologize to everyone for that behavior from everyone.”

Darren Till’s reaction

Speaking to The MMA Hour, Till recounted his astonishment at the turn of events. “Mate, you're an MMA fighter and you're a fighter. This shit happens,” Till remarked, criticizing Mutie's prolonged reaction to the punch. “You're rolling around on the floor for 20 minutes? Like, paramedics in there? And I'm just looking in disbelief, I'm like, ‘Is this really happening in my return?' I just couldn't believe it.”

Till suggested that Mutie might have been looking for a way out, sensing he was about to be knocked out. “He just felt my power in there, he knew I was finding my range, I was probably going to knock him out in that round. That's what I was thinking in my head. And then, yeah, get the win off that, and then hell ensued.”

What's next for Darren Till

Till’s last fight in the UFC was a loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022. He parted ways with the UFC in February 2023 after requesting a release, seeking new challenges and opportunities. Reflecting on the brawl and his future, Till told the Fred Talks Fighting podcast, “There's no bad publicity, I'm not really bothered as long as I know that I've done right by me. I didn't get disrespected which I felt I didn't so I'm just going to fight now, I'd be ready to fight in four weeks, I'm always ready, always in the gym. I'm a dedicated, young, fresh guy.”

As for future opponents, Till has several names in mind. He mentioned the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, Jake Paul, Tommy Fury, and KSI as potential fights. “I want to fight Mike Perry and close that little thing with him.” Till said. “I also want to fight John Wayne Parr. I was meant to fight with him and that's a very big fight, so he would be a great addition as well.”

Darren Till’s boxing debut was far from the smooth transition he might have hoped for, marked by an unexpected brawl and dramatic fallout. However, Till remains undeterred and focused on his future in combat sports, eager to take on new challenges and opponents. With his fighting spirit and determination, Till is ready for whatever comes next, aiming to continue making a name for himself in the boxing world.