Georges St-Pierre is a UFC Hall-of-Famer from the Class of 2020 widely considered to be one of the best mixed martial artists of all-time. St-Pierre retired from the UFC with a 26-2 overall record.

The French Canadian from Saint-Isidore, Montérégie, Quebec born MMA superstar has been busy focusing on Brazilian jiu-jitsu, fitness, and similar pursuits since his retirement from the UFC in February 2019.

He helped train Tesla CEO Elon Musk ahead of Musk's proposed superfight with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The former welterweight champ also had a surprising take on Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov trash talk this past May.

St-Pierre revealed recently that he will be making his return to UFC competition in December of this year. The plan is for GSP to take part in a high profile grappling match on UFC Fight Pass, and several big names were bandied about as possible opponents for St-Pierre.

On Thursday afternoon, UFC veteran and title challenger Demian Maia revealed himself as St-Pierre's competition for the matchup. Maia was previously praised by St-Pierre as one of the best grapplers in UFC history. Maia, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert from Brazil, has a 28-11 overall record in MMA with 14 submission victories to his name.

Earlier, St-Pierre revealed the one man he would not want to face in his return.

The 5-foot-10, 170 pound superstar was asked for his thoughts on which fighters he would like to face. St-Pierre said he always likes to put himself in situations where he is the underdog, which is why he said he would not mind taking on welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is a potential opponent for Bo Nickal, the former Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling superstar who is quickly making a name for himself in the UFC.

St-Pierre also said he wouldn't mind going up against former opponent Nick Diaz, his younger brother Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, whom he called the GOAT of MMA, and the “legend” of the sport Nurmagomedov, he said.

According to Georges St-Pierre, there is one opponent he would not want to face: Gordon Ryan, the submission grappling superstar who was trained under St-Pierre's coach John Danaher.