Georges St-Pierre believes the trash talk from Conor McGregor towards Khabib Nurmagomedov was all fair game.

In the build-up to UFC 229 back in Oct. 2018, things got extremely heated between McGregor and Nurmagomedov and that was all on full display in their pre-fight press conference.

McGregor was notably criticized by fans and media alike for repeatedly crossing the line by being disrespectful and taking jabs at Nurmagomedov’s religion among other things.

While Nurmagomedov wasn’t provoked in the moment, it certainly struck a nerve. After all, he submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round and proceeded to jump out of the cage and attack the former two-weight champion’s team.

But for St-Pierre — one of the most polite fighters of all time — there are no rules because this is not like any other sport. It’s the fight game, after all.

“Look what happens sometime when they talk about other guy’s family, now it gets bad,” St-Pierre said on the Full Send podcast (via Sportskeeda). “I think it crosses a line but there’s no rules, it’s a fight game, you can die out there. People will do anything to get to you…You don’t wanna expose your weakness. This is the fight game, you never wanna expose your weakness.

“Some guys that will do everything to make you lose your mind, they will cross that line…Everybody’s different and there’s no wrong to do this. Some people, they show their private life and stuff they expose, but when you do that, you put your card on the table, man.”

St-Pierre has a point, but it’s still all the more surprising to hear from him given how he was usually the target of trash talk throughout his UFC career.