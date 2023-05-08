Henry Cejudo is not done just yet.

The former two-weight champion failed in his attempt to become a two-time bantamweight champion after a razor-thin split decision defeat to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 this past weekend.

Given that his ideal scenario was to defeat Sterling, defend against Sean O’Malley and then move up to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title, the setback threw a major wrench in his plans.

In his post-fight interview, Cejudo even pondered retiring again. However, one journalist during the post-fight press conference suggested fighting Sterling’s teammate, friend and number one contender Merab Dvalishvili for a chance to get a rematch with Sterling — an idea that Cejudo liked.

It now appears he’s going all in with it as he made a social media post Monday telling UFC president Dana White that he not only wanted Dvalishvili, but wanted to fight him at UFC 292 in Boston — the same card Sterling is now expected to defend his title against O’Malley.

“This s**t is far from over! @danawhite I want @merab.dvalishvili head on a plate! #ufcboston”

It certainly makes a lot of sense. Dvalishvili is the clear-cut number one contender, but refuses to fight Sterling as they are teammates and friends.

With Sterling now planning to move up with a win over O’Malley, it puts the winner of a Cejudo vs. Dvalishvili fight in pole position to challenge for the vacant title.

Additionally, being on the same card as Sterling and O’Malley would allow Henry Cejudo, in particular, to step in should O’Malley be unavailable to fight.

UFC 292 is targeted to take place Aug. 19 in Boston, Mass.