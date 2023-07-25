It looks like Jon Jones has had enough of the Tom Aspinall praise.

Aspinall returned to the win column in style with an impressive first-round TKO win over Marcin Tybura at UFC London this past weekend.

Afterward, he detailed his long-term plan to not only convince Jones to remain in MMA, but also beat him for the heavyweight title.

Jones acknowledged Aspinall's callout on Twitter soon after, but it appears he's now had enough of the Briton being hyped up as the one who can defeat him and become the next heavyweight champion.

That was evident in a classic now-deleted tweet from Jones:

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them,” Jones wrote. “And then it’s like, ‘Well, who was that guy anyway?’ Just a few months ago, [Ciryl] Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best footwork, fastest heavyweight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like, ‘Who the hell is that guy?'”

A message from Jon Jones was posted and deleted, seemingly taking aim at Tom Aspinall ( @AspinallMMA ) and the people hyping him up as the future UFC heavyweight champion. pic.twitter.com/zznGSEvcnU — Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) July 25, 2023

Jon Jones, of course, returned to action after three years when he defeated Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 back in March.

Prior to the contest, many observers were high on Gane and believe he had the tools to punish Jones in the latter's heavyweight debut. In the end, Jones won with a quick first-round submission victory.

While it's a harsh dig at Gane from Jones as the Frenchman still remains a top contender in the division, it's also a clear warning to Aspinall — Jones has been there and defeated top prospects in the past.

For now, “Bones” should be focused on UFC 295 where he will look to make his first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic.