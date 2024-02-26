Ryan Garcia, the dynamic star of the boxing world, has set the MMA community abuzz with his bold challenge to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Ryan Garcia declared his confidence in not only beating O'Malley in the boxing ring but also holding his own inside the octagon.
“I know I’m going to knock him out in boxing, that’s not even fair,” Garcia stated confidently. “What is fair is to test myself in MMA because I know if I put my mind to it and I train everyday, and I have Nate helping me, even Alex Pereira, all of them, and I really locked in, he would not beat me. I will come with everything I have, and I will destroy Sean O’Malley.”
Expanding on his desire to step into the UFC's octagon, Garcia added, “In the UFC, I’ve already sent text messages to Dana, I’ve already got people that are connected to Dana to ask and lets do this, I'll come to UFC pay me a bag I’m there.”
The brazen statement from the boxing star sent shockwaves through the combat sports world, with fans eager to see if UFC President Dana White would consider fulfilling Garcia's wish. While Garcia has proven himself as a dangerous knockout artist in boxing, the transition to MMA is a completely different beast.
Current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, never one to shy away from verbal sparring, fired back at Garcia on his podcast. “Someone sent me a screenshot of his Instagram and said he would fight me in UFC if the money was there. It's like, buddy, it's not even realistic.” O'Malley went further, “Brother, I would kill you within minutes.”
The back and forth between the two charismatic combat athletes highlights just how lucrative a potential crossover fight could be. Ryan Garcia brings a massive following and undeniable boxing pedigree to the table. At the same time, Sean O'Malley is a rising UFC star known for his showmanship and vicious striking.
With Garcia publicly pursuing the fight, the ball is squarely in the UFC's court. Is this a spectacle Dana White is willing to entertain? If so, will the financial terms satisfy both sides? Only time will tell if this dream match takes place or remains a fantasy in the ever-evolving world of combat sports.