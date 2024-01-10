UFC superstar Conor McGregor listed as betting favorite in June bout versus seasoned veteran Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor is returning to the octagon on June 29th in Las Vegas. The UFC superstar will fight veteran Michael Chandler in a bout where McGregor is favored. Both fighters have missed ample time from the octagon, so the betting lines have varied with caution on who should be the favorite. With McGregor's skill and size, he's listed as the -128 favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

McGregor's last fight came in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. The fight was deemed a TKO as well as a “doctor stoppage” after Mcgregor broke his leg in the match. He left the octagon in classic McGregor fashion talking smack to Poirier, while getting treatment and being carted out of the stadium.

Most of the updates from McGregor have come from his social media accounts, posting pictures and videos of him preparing for a return. Chandler is a seasoned fighter, who also lost his last bout to Dustin Poirier. Both fighters have been out of the octagon for over a year.

They've also both lost three of their last four fights. The winner of the matchup in June could get a boost in rankings and confidence after having a rough patch late in their careers. Chandler is 37, while McGregor is 35, so both fighters are nearing the end of their careers. This may be the last fight for one or even both fighters. Chandler likely ends up calling it a career, with McGregor still believing he has something left in the tank. Despite their old age this fight with sell like hotcakes with McGregor bound to put on a show inside and outside of the octagon.