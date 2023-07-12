UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler couldn't help but wax lyrical about Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski is coming off a dominant third-round TKO win over Yair Rodriguez in the UFC 290 headliner this past weekend.

The nature of the win and his overall body of work not only saw him return to the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, but also further cement his claim as the greatest featherweight of all time.

And for UFC lightweight Chandler, there are three reasons — or Cs rather — as to why Volkanovski is not only the most unbeatable champion, but the most unbeatable fighter in the entire world.

“I break it down to three Cs of why I think Alexander Volkanovski is the most unbeatable – not just unbeatable champion, but the most unbeatable guy in the entire world,” Chandler said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Junkie). “There’s a reason why he’s the pound-for-pound No. 1. I break it down to three Cs: completeness, cardio and composure. He is the most complete fighter that we have on the roster in the UFC – the most complete fighter in the world.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The ability to be at home and be two to three to four steps ahead of his opponents in every single position in a fight, on the feet, navigating and negotiating the distance, navigating and negotiating the striking, his plethora of strikers that he has, very basic. He doesn’t try to get crazy out of his comfort zone even with however many titles defenses he has had now.”

Volkanovski — who still remains undefeated at 145 pounds — is slated to fight rising star Ilia Topuria next at featherweight, but could also end up facing Islam Makhachev in a rematch provided he is able to turn around in time for UFC 294.

But whichever weight class he competes in next, his opponent will be in for some trouble according to Chandler.

“There’s not a featherweight alive that he can’t take down, and as we saw, there might not be a lightweight in the world that he can’t take down since he took down Islam Makhachev in their fight – which was a very closely contested fight,” Chandler added. “I know he wants that fight, and in my honest opinion, he might be the guy who might get that title shot.”