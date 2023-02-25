UFC Fight Night will be in full swing when we arrive at this pivotal matchup in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division. Submission ace and No. 11 ranked Andre Muniz will look to continue his run against the resurgent Brendan Allen. Both fighters are in their primes and looking to make a run at the top. Check out our UFC odds series for our Muniz-Allen prediction and pick.

Andre Muniz is 23-4 in his pro career and has won all five of his UFC fights, including winning both of his appearances on Dana White’s Contender Series. He’s currently on a streak in which he’s won his last nine consecutive fights and will hope to bring his winning streak to double digits against Allen. With the dominant run he’s been on, he’s got his sights set on a top-5 opponent following a win here. Muniz stands 6’1″ with a 78-inch reach.

Brendan Allen is 20-5 in his professional career and has gone 8-2 in the UFC. He’s a former LFA middleweight champ and has seen a great run in his time with the UFC. Allen is currently on a four fight winning streak that’s seen him win decisions and earn submissions of both Sam Alvey and Krzysztof Jotko. He’ll look to continue his surge and take down a ranked opponent in Muniz. Allen stands 6’2″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Andre Muniz-Brendan Allen Odds

Andre Muniz: -225

Brendan Allen: +188

Will the Fight Go the Distance? YES: +225

Will the Fight Go the Distance? NO: -320

How to Watch Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Andre Muniz Will Win

Andre Muniz has put together quite the UFC resume and has done so in dominating fashion. He arguably has the most lethal jiu-jitsu in the middleweight division and can end the fight in an instant if he wraps up his opponent. Of his 23 wins, 15 have come by way of submission. He’s also had 15 first round finishes, so he likes to start quickly and keep his foot on the gas. His cardio will have to be on point in this fight as Brendan Allen is always willing to grind out to a decision.

Muniz has had a problem with getting clipped in a few of his fights. While he’s rarely knocked down, eating too many shots in succession could harm Muniz and would spell trouble if he finds himself backing up into the fence. He often relies on his BJJ in lieu of working his striking, so look for him to come into this fight having worked on his hands. Muniz will have to be smart and work with the offense of Allen. If Allen makes just one mistake in the grappling department, Muniz could lock up a patented submission win.

Why Brendan Allen Will Win

Through 10 fights in the UFC, Brendan Allen has been a huge matchup problem for opponents. He came in as a pressure wrestler and saw the advantages he had against many opponents on the ground. While it came with some success, Allen knew that he’d have to develop his striking if he wanted to be successful in mixed martial arts. Today, Allen has molded himself into a great all-around fighter and has really caught his striking up to speed with his wrestling. He’s been having success against tough opponents lately so he’ll have a ton of momentum heading into this one.

Brendan Allen can falter at times when he’s careless in exchanges. Sometimes he’s wild with his strikes and gets clipped. Sometimes he’s careless with the wrestling and gets his back taken. He won’t have any room for mistakes when facing a dangerous finisher like Muniz. Something to note: Muniz is a southpaw. Brendan Allen is 6-0 in fights where he’s faced a southpaw opponent. Look for him to employ a smart game plan in this one.

Final Andre Muniz-Brendan Allen Prediction & Pick

The fight should be a tad closer than the line suggests. Odds makers see the finishing ability of Muniz and believe he’s a bad matchup for Allen. I predict that this will be a fun and close fight as Allen is a very tough opponent for anyone to face. However, Andre Muniz just has more ways to win the fight and can finish in more situation. Let’s take Muniz as his jiu-jitsu is once again the difference.

Final Andre Muniz-Brendan Allen Prediction & Pick: Andre Muniz (-225); by Submission (+125)