The two lone female fighters on this card will square off in the Flyweight Division during UFC Fight Night Vegas. South Korean Ji Yeon Kim will throw hands with Germany’s Mandy Bohm. Check out our UFC odds series for our Kim-Bohm prediction and pick.

Ji Yeon Kim heads into this fight with a 9-6-2 record. After a body-shot KO in his first UFC fight, Kim has gone 0-4 in her following fights and will be looking to avoid a cut from the UFC roster. Fighters in this day hardly go four fights winless without getting released, so we’ll see if Ji Yeon Kim can bring back some of the magic that earned her this spot in the first place. Kim stands 5’7″ with a 72-inch reach.

Mandy Bohm has a record of 7-2 and is 0-2 in her UFC career. Having luck with her competition in other organizations, Bohm hasn’t been able to capture the elusive first win in the UFC. She lost her last two fights by unanimous decision when she couldn’t get anything going on the feet. She’ll look to improve her striking against Ji Yeon Kim and notch her first win as a UFC fighter. Bohm stands 5’7″ with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Odds

Ji Yeon Kim: -295

Mandy Bohm: +220

Over (2.5) rounds: -460

Under (2.5) rounds: +320

How to Watch Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Ji Yeon Kim Will Win

Ji Yeon Kim has shown flashes of talented striking in her fighting career. She made it to the finale of The Ultimate Fighter and landed a UFC contract despite losing the bout to Antonina Shevchenko. She impressed in her UFC debut with a win, but hasn’t been able to replicate her performance since. She lost three unanimous decisions in a row before losing her last bout by split decision. In that fight, Kim showed a much improved striking game and arguably won the fight.

To win this fight, Kim will have to stifle Bohm with her foot movement. Bohm tends to be inactive at times and load her her right hand. If Kim can continue to be active, it’ll prevent Bohm from setting her feet and finding her shots. She’ll have to be defensive in the clinch and prevent any takedowns as she’s struggled on the mats before. Look for Ji Yeon Kim to stay at range and try to get the point decision here.

Why Mandy Bohm Will Win

Mandy Bohm’s fighting style isn’t exactly conducive to a thriller fight. The German often lacks output and waits to load up on her shots. In the meantime, she’s susceptible to getting hit as she lets her guard down. Bohm hasn’t showed a way she can win in the UFC just yet, so a path to victory doesn’t seen too clear in this one.

Mandy Bohm likes to cut off her opponent’s movement with her jab and load up on her power right hand. While she doesn’t have exceptional power, she often finds that right hand with accuracy and can do damage if she lands. She’ll want to do that against an active fighter in Kim. Bohm also thrives in the clinch with short shots to the body, so look for her to tie up with Kim every chance she gets.

Final Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Prediction & Pick

This line should be much closer than it is as no fighter on a four-fight losing streak should be this heavily favored. Neither fighter has shown that they can win in the UFC recently, so this pick is based on promise shown in their losses. Ji Yeon Kim has more promise and may have more to fight for avoiding a release. Hesitantly, let’s go with Kim.

Final Ji Yeon Kim-Mandy Bohm Prediction & Pick: Ji Yeon Kim -295