The UFC Fight Night Prelims continue with this intriguing matchup in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. MMA Lab’s very own Mario Bautista will be the biggest favorite on the card as he faces Guido Cannetti of Argentina. Cannetti looks to secure the biggest upset on the card as the oldest fighter! Check out our UFC odds series for our Bautista-Cannetti prediction and pick.

Mario Bautista is 11-2 in his mixed martial arts career and has gone 5-2 with the UFC. After winning his first two fights and dropping the third, Bautista went on to win his next three and most recent fights over Jay Perrin, Brian Kelleher, and Benito Lopez. He continues to evolve his game and hope that he can continue his divisional climb with a win over a veteran of the sport. Bautista stands 5’9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Guido Cannetti is 10-6 in his career and has gone 4-5 in his UFC run. He’s won just two of his last three fights, but they happen to be his two most recent outings where he looked especially good and had impressive performances in both. He was unscathed in his most recent submission win over Randy Costa and will look to make it three in a row as a huge underdog. Guido Cannetti stands 5’6″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Mario Bautista-Guido Cannetti Odds

Mario Bautista: -1200

Guido Cannetti: +680

Over (1.5) rounds: +134

Under (1.5) rounds: -172

How to Watch Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Mario Bautista Will Win

Mario Bautista is at an extremely hot point of his career having won his last three fights all in 2022. He lands a big amount of strikes at 5.6 per minute and walks forward behind his jab and hooking shots. He’s got tremendous boxing skills and is very good at finding his opponent’s chin in the pocket. While a proficient striker, five of his wins have come by submission as Bautista is very athletic on the ground and has a good squeeze when locking up chokes.

Bautista can win this fight if he stays patient through the energy spikes of Cannetti. His opponent tends to start very faster and waver as the fight goes on, so look for Bautista to wait for the right moment to start pouring it on with his striking. He’ll need to cover up and void any punches down the middle. Bautista will have youth on his side and will be the faster fighter on the ground, but he’ll most certainly give up some strength to the shredded Cannetti.

Why Guido Cannetti Will Win

Guido Cannetti looks about as good as a human possibly can at 43 years old, and his recent winning streak suggests he’s found a new source of youth in his game. Cannetti is very strong and athletic. He had a solid base in his striking and possesses a lot of power in his shots. He likes to blitz opponents with uppercuts down the middles and he’s a nightmare to deal with when dragging opponents on the cage. Cannetti has strong wrestling and can threaten with his ground-and-pound when on top.

Cannetti will be a big underdog in this one as the older fighter. Odds makers believe the quickness and boxing of Bautista will be a huge advantage here, so Cannetti will have to be aggressive in bringing the fight to his opponent. He’ll be outmatched on the feet with the striking, so look for Cannetti to land big kicks on the inside and search for his power overhand right. He’s going to start fast as he always does, so he’ll be at his most dangerous in the opening moments of the fight.

Final Mario Bautista-Guido Cannetti Prediction & Pick

Mario Bautista has been the more successful and active fighter recently and will be a massive favorite, rightfully so. He matches up well against Cannetti and is in a spot to make a statement and call for a better opponent. Cannetti will have to pull of something creative to get this win. Otherwise, the prediction lies for Bautista to get the job done as the heavy favorite. There’s no sense in betting the moneyline, so let’s take him to get the knockout.

Final Mario Bautista-Guido Cannetti Prediction & Pick: Mario Bautista (-1200); by KO/TKO (+195)