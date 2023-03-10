We continue our UFC odds and picks series with another last-minute fight in the Middleweight (185 lb) Division on the UFC Fight Night Prelims. Contender Series alum Sedriques Dumas will take on Josh Fremd stepping in on about two weeks notice. This fight will be an interesting clash of styles. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dumas-Fremd prediction and pick.

Sedriques Dumas is undefeated at 7-0 in his young MMA career and will be making his UFC debut after securing a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series when he beat Matej Penaz by submission. The prospect out of Pensacola, FL showed a very athletic and exciting game that he’s ready to showcase once again against Josh Fremd. Dumas stands 6’2″ with a 79-inch reach.

Josh Fremd is 9-4 in his professional career and is 0-2 in the UFC since debuting in 2022. He was outboxed in his debut by Fluffy Hernandez and got caught in a guillotine by Tresean Gore in his last time out just four months ago. The former D-1 wrestler will be hungry as ever as he steps in on 2-week’s notice to take this fight and look for the elusive first win of his UFC career. Fremd stands 6’4″ with a 76.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Odds: Sedriques Dumas-Josh Fremd Odds

Sedriques Dumas: -215

Josh Fremd: +172

Over (1.5) rounds: -130

Under (1.5) rounds: +102

How to Watch Sedriques Dumas vs. Josh Fremd

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Sedriques Dumas Will Win

Sedriques Dumas came into his DWCS fight as a slight underdog against a talented kickboxer, but he was able to showcase his complete game and get the upset-win with a great guillotine at the end of the first round. Dumas’ offensive game looked stellar in his audition fight. He has very fast hands and slick boxing. He’s very athletic, so he does a good job of moving around the cage and mixing the angles from which he throws his strikes. He also has very good offensive wrestling and will use his quick transitions to advance positions. His takedown defense, at times, has looked porous and he’s been held down before, but he’s shown a great ability to get out of bad positions when he has to.

Dumas will have to be better with his takedown defense and not let Fremd ride him the entire fight. Fremd has a wrestling background and is the slightly taller fighter, so Dumas will have to work very hard in stuffing takedowns and keeping his cool against the cage. He’s certainly got the better striking so he should take advantage of every minute this fight takes place on the feet.

Why Josh Fremd Will Win

Josh Fremd’s style hasn’t done well for him in the UFC, but it’s not to be ignored that he’s a former collegiate wrestler at Slippery Rock University and standout in LFA. He’s fought the much tougher competition in other organizations and will have the clear advantage in the wrestling. He’ll need to be diligent in covering up his head as strikes will be coming his way in rapid succession. Fremd will also be the slightly bigger fighter here and should have an advantage in the clinch situations.

While his wrestling is his biggest strength, Fremd has failed to use it effectively in previous fights. To win here, he’ll have to really work on the ground once he secures a takedown and not just lie on top of his opponent. The clear path to victory for him will be to wear on Dumas against the cage where he’ll have an advantage. Fremd will want to be in-close for the majority of this fight and avoid the rangy striking of Dumas.

Final Sedriques Dumas-Josh Fremd Prediction & Pick

If Josh Fremd had a little more time to work on his striking before taking this fight, I’d say the odds would be a tad closer, simply given how good of a wrestler he is. However, Dumas will be very hungry in his UFC debut and will have the much more active game plan – he’ll just have to be wary of conserving his energy and fighting a smart fight. We’ll go with the slight favorite for the prediction in Dumas. With odds makers seeing this fight to end inside the distance, let’s take him by KO/TKO as well.

Final Sedriques Dumas-Josh Fremd Prediction & Pick: Sedriques Dumas (-215); by KO/TKO (+200)